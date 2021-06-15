Event was canceled this spring, but officials reversed course after COVID restrictions were eased
For the first time in two years, the annual Father’s Day Open House and Fly-in will be held at the Crystal Airport.
About a month ago, airport officials made the decision to cancel the 2021 event because of the pandemic. However, as restrictions were eased, vaccinations increased and the cases of COVID dropped precipitously, organizers decided to go ahead with the event after all.
The open house and fly-in is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Luke Gustafson, who is a longtime member of the local Lions Club and has 30-plus years of involvement at the airport, has joined city Councilmember David Cummings to coordinate this year’s event.
The opportunity to coordinate the event came after former Councilmember Julie Deshler did not seek re-election and stepped away from those responsibilities, which included coordination of the fly-in.
Gustafson said he “raised his hand” for the task, along with Cummings.
“I went to the Airport Commission and asked, ‘Hey, can we please have it this year?’” he recounted.
Gustafson said getting the community back out now that restrictions are lifted was considered a good thing for everyone. His experience at the airport helped him decide to get involved, he explained.
“I’ve been on the field for about 30 years now. I started off working at the airport when I was 16,” he said.
Though somewhat downsized from past events, Gustafson said there will still be plenty to see and do. The Lions Club will host its annual breakfast – featuring Papa’s Cafe pancake batter – at the airfield from 8-11 a.m.
In addition, there will be a number of war planes displayed on the ground and some doing fly-overs. “We were able to secure all the aircraft that we’ve had in the past,” Gustafson said.
That includes the “Miss Mitchell,” a B-25 bomber, which will do fly-bys at noon. Only the B-25 and one other aircraft will do fly-bys-only because of runway restrictions. All other aircraft visiting that day will land and will be on display.
Gustafson said the event’s layout will be a little different than in the past, but that they are doing their best “to make it as user-friendly as possible.”
As in the past, there will be airplane and helicopter rides available, and starting at noon a hot dog and brat lunch will be served by the Westphal American Legion.
Area fire and police will also bring equipment and vehicles to the event for viewing.
Past features of the Father’s Day event that will not be held this year, mainly because it was too difficult to pull together on short notice, are the Saturday night dance, the craft vendors and the food trucks.
Gustafson said that in the past there have been about 800 meals served for breakfast and that they are expecting upwards of 1,500 to attend this year.
NEAR Food Shelf donations will also be accepted, so those attending are asked to contribute a non-perishable food item.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.