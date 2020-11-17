The summer’s $3.7 million construction project at Crystal Airport is complete, with the exception of the installation of precision approach path indicators that will be installed within 60 days.
Mike Wilson, manager of the Crystal and St. Paul downtown airports, said the project in Crystal was completed on time and according to plan.
“Everything is pretty much done,” Wilson said. “There are just some lights and signs we need to install. We are now purchasing and installing some of the navigational aids.”
The construction included the extension of runway 14L-32R from 3,267 feet to 3,750 feet, while runway 14R-32L was decommissioned and reconstructed as a taxiway.
The purpose was to align the airfield to meet existing and future operations, improve operational capabilities for critical design aircraft; and enhance safety by simplifying the runway and taxiway layout.
Wilson said there were instances when pilots landed on the wrong runway.
In addition to the main runway changes, the project included shortening the turf runway to reduce the number of runway crossings. Crystal Airport’s turf runway is the only of its kind in the state.
“There are a lot of users at Crystal that have bush wheels on their aircraft and turf is much more forgiving,” Wilson said. “The turf runway also offers a unique training opportunity for the flight school at the airport.”
The turf runway is closed during the winter months.
Fuel station added
In addition to the runway work, a fueling station has also been added.
“In the past, Thunderbird Aviation provided fuel for people out at the airport,” Wilson said. “They were a full-service fixed-base operator, but now they’ve gone to a limited-service operator. They still have fuel, but it’s only for their aircraft. So, transient pilots coming in and all the base pilots on the airport are now using the system that we’ve installed.”
The long-range plan, according to Wilson, is to “get a company to come in at some point and establish another fixed base operation at the airport.
They would be able to take over that system, whether it’s a lease or a purchase of our system.”
The addition of the fueling station “has been going very well,” Wilson said.
“I know [in October] we were pushing 5,000 gallons of fuel sold, which was well above what we were projecting there.”
Reducing complexity
As part of the FAA program to reduce complexity at the airport, Wilson said it appears the facility is ready to meet the needs of pilots.
“I think it’s definitely doing its job. With the conversion of the runway to a taxiway, we were able to add in a perimeter road for some of the service vehicles to get around without having to cross runways, and it provides a little more of a buffer for vehicles to be able to go around the ends of some of the hangars and not create an issue.”
The airport houses 130 to 200 aircraft in a number of private hangars, some of which house multiple aircraft.
“We’ve had some new construction and two new hangars are being built.
It’s the first time in several years where we’ve had the ability to put new hangars on the airport,” Wilson said.
The majority of the aircraft at the airport are single-engine piston planes.
There are couple of turboprops on the field. There are no jets.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the construction, the overall traffic at the airport has been down, Wilson said. But it’s still one of the busiest facilities in the state. Wilson said Crystal ranks 11th in operations.
Addressing approaches
This summer’s runway work was preceded by work addressing the airport approaches. That work included removing about 30 trees, mostly cottonwoods in Brooklyn Park’s Edgewood Park. The trees were expected to grow into the flight paths within the next five years.
In all, there were 80 trees in Crystal, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center identified as having the potential to impede in the flight paths within the next five years. Fifty of the trees were on residential lots or public rights of way.
The trees to be replaced in Edgewood Park will be done in coordination with the city of Brooklyn Park. The trees to be planted are expected to be hackberry, bitternut hickory, red oak and burr oak.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission has been in contact with the private property owners to coordinate the removal of the trees.
Removal is expected to start this month and continue through April. The homeowners will be compensated based on the fair market value of the trees.
