A construction project will get underway this spring at the Crystal Airport with the help of a $3.7 million airport improvement grant through the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Minneapolis Airport Commission, in 2017, adopted the 2035 Crystal Airport Long-Term Comprehensive Plan, including the 2020 project which will convert part of an existing blast pad pavement area on each end of runway 14L-32R to extend the total length of the runway nearly 500 feet from 3,267 feet to 3,750 feet.
In addition, runway 14R-32L will be decommissioned and reconstructed as a taxiway. As part of the project, all electrical runway and taxiway lighting work will be included in addition to the taxiway reconfiguration.
The turf runway will be shortened to reduce the number of runway crossings.
The airport has three paved runways and one turf runway and two nonprecision instrument approaches.
Runway 14L-32R is 3,267 feet long; Runway 14R-32L is 3,266 feet long; and Runway 6L-24R is 2,500 feet long. The turf runway, 6R-24L, which is closed during the winter months, is 2,123 feet long. The airport also has an FAA-operated air traffic control tower.
The airport commission completed state and federal environmental assessments for the proposed improvements.
Late last summer, the FAA issued a finding of no significant impact for the runway project, an action that was adopted by the airport commission at a hearing conducted on Aug. 19, 2019.
This summer’s project also addresses the airport approaches. To keep objects from interfering with landings and takeoffs at airports, the FAA recommends plans that identify objects that could affect future operations. That includes managing vegetation.
To that end, the commission’s project team conducted an aerial survey of the area in September 2018. However, prior to the aerial assessment, an arborist identified the species and maturity of the trees in the flight path of the airport.
Of particular interest were about 30 trees – mostly cottonwoods – in Brooklyn Park’s Edgewood Park that are expected to grow into the flight paths within the next five years. In all, there were 80 trees within Crystal, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center identified as having the potential to impede in the flight paths within the next five years.
Fifty of the trees are on private residential lots or public rights of way.
According to the documentation provided by the commission, the trees to be replaced in Edgewood Park will be done in consort with the city of Brooklyn Park. The trees to be planted will be hackberry, bitternut hickory, red oak and burr oak.
As for the trees on private property, the commission will contact the homeowners this summer, with the expected removal of trees between November and April 2021. According to the commission, the homeowners are to be financially compensated based on the fair market value of trees.
The project
The proposed project at Crystal Airport is set to be completed within the year.
According to the commission, the purpose is to align airfield infrastructure to meet existing and future operations, preserve and improve operational capabilities for critical design aircraft; and enhancing safety by simplifying the runway and taxiway layout at the airport.
