The crime-free housing ordinance will not be enforced in Robbinsdale for up to one year, the Robbinsdale City Council decided at the Oct. 20 meeting. The ordinance, originally adopted in the 2010s, allows city officials to issue penalties to landlords or revoke rental licenses if criminal or nuisance activity occurs at a property.
City Manager Marcia Glick said the moratorium will only remove the city code from being the primary means for a property owner to pursue the eviction of a tenant. She added that police will also be unable to proactively contact the property owner about criminal activity at the location, though the property owner will still be able to seek information through a police report request.
The moratorium was considered upon request by the Human Rights Commission, whose members wanted the city to be designated an equitable residential property city. With the approval of the moratorium, Glick said the city attorney will review and recommend changes to the code if there are instances of discrimination.
Since the ordinance’s adoption, Glick mentioned that the practice of enforcing the code had “morphed” into a model that prioritized more outreach and hearings for landlords and tenants.
“We’ll look at some of the changes to the code that probably should’ve been made a long time ago,” Glick said.
Aye votes
The City Council approved the moratorium on a 3-2 vote. All of the council members affirmed the need for the ordinance to be reviewed but appeared to differ on the need for a moratorium.
Councilmembers Dan Rogan and Bill Blonigan spoke the strongest in favor of the moratorium.
Rogan said the moratorium would give the city “an opportunity to pause” on a policy he believed had “sufficient evidence” showing its tendency to discriminate. Blonigan agreed and posited that the ordinance could be in consequence of the 1st and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
“It doesn’t make sense that two people in identical houses right next door to each other can do two identical things, and one person is in way more trouble because he or she is a renter,” Blonigan said. He added that the ordinance addendum will likely remain in lease agreements regardless of the moratorium and result in “de facto” enforcement from an entity other than the city.
Councilmember Pat Backen voted for the moratorium but acknowledged that it would only waste staff time because evictions are currently prohibited under a pandemic-related executive order by Gov. Tim Walz. However, Backen agreed that the current ordinance did warrant study by the city attorney.
“I’ll support it just because I think we’re going to be done [with attorney review] by the time anyone can be evicted anyway,” Backen said.
Nay votes
Dissenting votes came from Mayor Regan Murphy and Councilmember George Selman.
Murphy explained that he changed his mind about the moratorium and believed there was “no evidence to suggest abuse” of the ordinance. Further, he said the city has had a decrease in evictions while the ordinance was in place and that mediating issues as they arose seemed to keep the cases from going to housing court. He said the attorney review would still be “prudent,” but could be accomplished without the moratorium.
Selman said he is worried that a moratorium would make the city “vulnerable to some things that we are now not going to be able to control.” He added that he hoped he “was wrong” in wanting to keep the ordinance in full operation as it was being studied.
