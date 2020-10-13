Two local police departments will soon have new police chiefs. The announcements of new leadership at the New Hope and Robbinsdale police departments are expected sometime this fall.
In Robbinsdale, the two finalists for the position are Patrick Foley and Justin Pletcher. Foley currently works with the department; Pletcher is an external candidate.
Either will succeed Police Chief Jim Franzen, who retired from the department in late July. Franzen served on the city’s police reserve in the 1980s, became a full-time officer in the city in 2008 and was named chief in 2014.
Robbinsdale City Manager Marcia Glick said a staff recommendation may reach the City Council in time for the Oct. 20 meeting.
In New Hope, an internal recruitment process will replace Chief Tim Fournier. Rich Johnson, the city’s human resource director, said if everything remains on schedule, a new chief will be announced in early November.
Fournier’s last day at the department was Oct. 1, after 27 years of service, including 9 years as chief. Capt. Scott Slawson is serving as interim police chief.
