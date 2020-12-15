The first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to North Memorial Health Hospital arrived in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, in what spokesperson Katy Sullivan called “a momentous step forward in the fight against COVID for healthcare workers and all Minnesotans.”
North Memorial CEO Kevin Croston welcomed the arrival of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is currently the only authorized and recommended vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in the United States.
Croston marveled at the technology it took to get the vaccine, which requires a near-consistent environmental temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit, delivered to the hospital.
“All of the effort it took to get it here, with just all the technology in the box, and then you think about the technology it is going to take to get this into everybody – we have a lot of work to do yet,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”
After the pomp and circumstance of the medicine’s arrival, Pharmacy Services Systems Director Paul Krogh began moving quickly, unboxing and securing the vaccine in the hospital’s freezer.
Krogh explained the process as he worked. First, he opened the box to reveal a piece of foam with a small, embedded remote. Pfizer used the remote to ensure adequate temperature conditions for the vaccine as it traveled. He held down a button on the remote to turn off the device’s “shipment hold.” Krogh said from the time of disabling the shipment mode of the box, the vaccine had a five-minute exposure window before it needed to be returned to its preferred freezing temperature.
Underneath the foam was dry ice, and then, the vaccine, no larger than a standard box of Valentine’s Day chocolates. The white box went immediately into the freezer.
“Now that it’s in here we can’t open this for another two hours, because it was exposed to room air,” he said of the freezer. “But, our first doses are here! Exciting times.”
Where will the doses go?
The CDC has recommended the first doses of available vaccine be administered to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Croston confirmed that is what the hospital planned to do, lauding the arrival as a relief for hospital staff. He said so many had been “grinding through this,” in a state of fear of making a mistake, touching an infected surface, or bringing the illness home to their families.
“If we can remove that risk for them, that is a win, that’s the win for all this,” Croston said. “And the rest of the country will come along, but if we can just guarantee a healthier workforce – that it’s going to be safe to do this moving forward–what an opportunity, what a moment.”
The first vaccine
According to the CDC, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine consists of two doses for a single person. The doses must be administered intramuscularly three weeks apart. It takes one to two weeks after the second dose to consider a patient fully vaccinated. It is not recommended for use for those under the age of 16, or those with a history of allergic reaction to one of the vaccine’s components. Those previously infected with COVID-19 are welcome to take the vaccine when it becomes available, though evidence suggests that reinfection is uncommon for 90 days after the first infection.
Croston said mass-vaccination would take a considerable amount of time, considering every patient would need to remain in the clinic setting for at least 15 minutes to be monitored for signs of an allergic reaction.
“Start multiplying that by 330 million,” Croston said.
A challenge to the new vaccine is the temperature it requires to remain stable and effective (a temperature lower than average reads from the coldest regions of Antarctica). It is difficult to maintain the temperatures at all levels of its life, including distribution. Several other countries are in line to approve the vaccine as well, which could make resources used to transport the vaccine, like dry ice, difficult to procure.
In the United States, large-scale clinical trials are ongoing for three other vaccines as of Dec. 15.
