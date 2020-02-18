Robbinsdale Cooper High School will open its production of the Broadway musical “Ragtime” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the school’s auditorium. Senior John Brownell, who will perform the part of Coalhouse Walker, Jr., said the production will be “one for the books.”
As the theater department continues to settle into its renovated auditorium, the students have begun to experiment with its new resources. Brownell said “Ragtime” is definitely the biggest set he has worked with.
The show is a snapshot of American history in the early 1900s. Brownell said textbooks cover the heavy-hitting events like Prohibition and the Great Depression, but not the social attitudes and how “people are living their everyday lives.”
Senior castmate Carlos Olivera, who plays Henry Ford, agreed.
“We’re reenacting time frames so people can put a visual to what our country was like before,” Olivera said.
“Ragtime” tells the story of three families settled within three different social classes at the turn of the century in New York: An uppity white suburbanite family lives within wealthy means in New Rochelle, musician Coalhouse Walker, Jr. pursues love in vibrant Harlem, and a Jewish immigrant father-and-daughter duo seek work in the Lower East Side. Over time, the storylines of the three groups intercede through, among other things, Ragtime music.
Influential personalities of the day, like Henry Ford, Harry Houdini, Evelyn Nesbitt, Booker T. Washington, Emma Goldman and J. P. Morgan, also make appearances in the show.
At times, there’s drama, and at other times, there is pointed comedy. Olivera said the audience will enjoy the hilarious performance of “What A Game,” while Brownell is excited to showcase the bittersweet “Sarah Brown Eyes.”
The original Broadway production of “Ragtime” took four Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. It also helped launch the Broadway career of a young Lea Michele, who played the often-silent role of The Little Girl, immigrant Tateh’s daughter. Broadway scene leaders Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald played Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his love interest, Sarah.
Brownell said the show was a good fit for Cooper because it “encompasses the diversity of our school, and shows the talent and abilities that we as a Cooper community have.”
It’s Olivera’s first time being in a Cooper musical and he said he’s enjoyed learning how to embody a character with such bravado as Henry Ford.
“He’s got arrogance, he’s his own man,” he said.
Brownell been in several Cooper productions, but never in a starring role. His largest challenge has been identifying with all the emotions Coalhouse Walker, Jr. experiences during the show, from easy confidence to infatuation, and overwhelming anger to deep pain.
Both students agree that the winter musical will be a memorable show.
A senior matinée will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, with a $3 suggested donation. The show will run for two weekends Thursday through Saturday in the school auditorium, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope. Tickets are $7 and $5 for seniors and students. The show is not recommended for young children.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/38sCe7H or call 763-504-8535.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.