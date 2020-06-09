New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.