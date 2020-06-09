Robbinsdale Cooper High School’s first-ever virtual graduation ceremony premiered June 4 on YouTube. The event included most of the trappings of a traditional commencement: speeches and formal acknowledgment from the school board, all pre-recorded and stitched together by local company Kemmetmueller Photography.
Instead of students physically walking up to a podium to receive their diplomas, the ceremony read off each graduate’s name along with a photo of their choice. A montage of photos and videos of students throwing caps in the air followed the ceremony and photos of the class throughout the year bookended the event.
Speakers at the ceremony didn’t avoid the circumstances that necessitated a virtual graduation. The first remarks were given by Principal Frank Herman, who said while most of “real life’s tests are unannounced,” the class had experienced their first test “earlier than past graduating classes.”
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins echoed Herman, saying students were made stronger by their recent trials. He challenged the students to find cures for “all the ills as we know them today,” to collaborate with others and to seek better ways to improve the climate.
“You have been through so much and you’ve given so much, and now its time for you to lead us into this new world,” Jenkins said.
Students also pondered their strange situations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orla White made a joke about the strange “old time-y” bell that signaled the beginning and end of classes at Cooper and how students couldn’t have known that an end-of-day bell in mid-March would be their last time hearing it.
Class President Evelyn Villalobos said the pandemic hasn’t changed the nature of her class, who had gone from “supporting the team at football games” to supporting each other during distance learning via handwritten letters and creating a social media account recognizing individual students.
Even former NBA player Magic Johnson made a cameo in the presentation to congratulate Robbinsdale Area Schools students.
“Despite your graduation being a little bit different than you anticipated, I wish you the best of luck,” he said. “Keep a smile on your face, keep moving towards your goals and dreams, may God bless you, congratulations Class of 2020.”
Mameki Donzo said it much more succinctly: “If ‘corona’ can’t stop us, nothing can!”
Other speakers included Student Brandon Yang, Assistant Principals Shaunece Smith and LaKimberly Jefferson, and AVID/Physical Education teacher Brooke Schaffer, who was the recipient of the student-selected Class of 2020 Honored Teacher Award.
