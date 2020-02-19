Cities’ goal is to alert residents of any emergency situation
In an emergency, direct communication between responders and the public keeps everyone safe.
Seconds count.
That’s why the cities of New Hope and Crystal, in coordination with West Metro Fire District, have implemented CodeRED, a notification app that provides officials the opportunity to inform residents – or anyone passing through those cities and has the app – of emergency and potentially life-threatening situations.
There are a number of notification applications, but city officials made the decision to implement CodeRED because its features best serve residents.
For Crystal Police Lt. Pete Underthun, West Metro Fire District Assistant Chief/Operations Adam Wodtke, and Mark Ray of the Crystal Public Works Department, this app is another tool to keep residents informed of emergency situations.
“West Metro Fire District started around a year and a half ago with a general conversation with our police counterparts at the two police departments in our district,” Wodtke said. “We were discussing the opportunity to better communicate with citizens when something happened in the city. So, it started at the emergency management level and then it moved on to the police, fire and public works departments, seeing if there’s a tool that can be used together.”
Wodtke explained how the fire department will benefit from using the app by directly informing the public.
“Our goal is to keep citizens safe in as many instances that this communication can cover,” Wodtke said.
Underthun and Ray had similar views when describing the value of the app for their departments.
“This gives us a tool to notify citizens when there’s something significant going on in town that’s going to impact them or cause a risk to life,” Underthun said.
“A good example would be if we’ve got an incident in town or we’ve got somebody with a gun. We can set up a geo fence and put a notification out, so anybody having the CodeRED app on their phone will be alerted and anyone who drives into this geo fence will also be notified that there’s an incident going on,” he said.
The app can direct dial and text message and leave voice messages for people on their phone.
“For example, if we tighten up the geo fence to two-block area, surrounding an area where somebody might be on the loose with a gun or in a house with a gun, we can have the neighbors shelter in their basement or call 911 to be evacuated and we can notify them via this app,” he added.
The public works department will use the app to notify residents about utility disruptions and parking restrictions.
“The biggest use we’re planning to use right now is for when we have utility disruptions, most commonly being water main breaks. We will use the email, text, and app notifications for those types of events. We’re not going to use it to call people,” Ray said. “We want to really save the phone calls for the mass life-threatening-types of situations.”
The officials researched several options and determined that CodeRED had the best match.
“It’s used across the country for many different types of emergencies and communications needs,” Wodtke added. “If someone has the app on their phone and they are in another community that uses CodeRed, they will be alerted if there is an emergency there. ... The potential safety benefits of this system are beyond just Crystal and New Hope.”
Download the app
To receive notifications, residents just download the app, sign up for text alerts, emails or phone calls.
Residents can go to the city’s website or the fire rescue district’s website and any of the social media pages and use the links and instructions to set it up.
“Once you’re into the app, you can select what kind of information you want to receive. You can turn every notification so you get all the different notifications or snow emergencies, or you can just dial it back so you only receive missing person alerts or threats to life,” Underthun said.
Underthun said the cities will have a small group authorized to issue notifications.
What about those who may not have a cell phone, but have a land line?
Underthun said that in “extreme situations” there are ways for the departments to contact all residents.
“We really want to encourage our residents to sign up for this,” Wodtke said. “This is an emergency communications tool. We’re not going to be pushing stuff out in this medium every day on a regular basis. This tool is really if there are potentially life-threatening situations where we need to be able to communicate directly with the public in a timely fashion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.