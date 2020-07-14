Hennepin County received $200M in federal COVID-19 aid
The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced last week that it will begin distributing Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to eligible cities. Eligible cities include New Hope, Golden Valley, Crystal, and Robbinsdale, which have each been allocated more than $1 million from the $841.4 million federal COVID-19 relief bill.
City officials are beginning to grapple with where those funds will go by the Nov. 15 reporting deadline.
The breakdown
Allocation amounts were determined based on a state-approved formula. Each city’s population was multiplied by a per-person allotment of $75.34.
As a result, the most populous cities were given the most funding: Crystal was allocated $1,754,449, New Hope $1,641,664, Golden Valley $1,625,843, and Robbinsdale $1,113,228.
Additionally, Hennepin County received $220 million. The county has been fulfilling funding requests before CARES money was received, including small business relief. Last month, the county reported $25 million had been invested into local businesses.
Though the money is meant to alleviate the economy-staggering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, cities are restricted in how they may use the funds. Beth Kramer, a spokesperson for the city of New Hope, said that funds have been placed in a unique account to better track how they are being used.
Crystal city officials have also set up a separate account for the federal dollars and will track the expenditures closely because all of that spending must be reported.
“We will not use it if we can’t justify it,” Crystal City Manager Anne Norris said.
“Everything that gets transferred out of that account will have a paper trail.”
Cities may not use funds to cover lost revenues due to the closure of facilities. This may be difficult news for municipalities like New Hope, where officials had been counting on the summer opening of the new outdoor community pool to begin to recover its $17 million construction bill. Crystal’s aquatic center Crystal Cove is also closed to the public this summer.
The funds must be spent or returned by Dec. 30.
Funding avenues
Looking inward, Kramer said New Hope and other cities can use funds to recoup some COVID-related losses, like public safety payroll for first responders, personal protective equipment and sanitization reimbursement, staff time devoted to COVID-19 needs, and reimbursements related to the staff transition to working from home.
Crystal did not have to lay off employees because of COVID-19, Norris said.
The city reassigned some employees to other areas of city employment, such as parks ambassadors.
Norris also said there were silver linings that have emerged from the city’s experiences with the pandemic.
“Most of the people who worked from home during the Stay at Home were able to keep building permits going, answering phone calls, keeping up with utility payments, and keeping up with accounts payable. We sent people home with laptops and cell phones and all sorts of things to make sure that we could keep going and keep doing business,” she said.
In addition, Crystal officials have looked more closely at the advantages of working remotely and have discovered that at least 80% of the non-public safety work functions can be done off-site.
“We can still pay bills, we can still send out bills, we can keep building processes and the land use processes going,” Norris said.
However, she expects that to change sometime in October as the general election nears.
Outwardly, money may be given to support affected businesses or those who lost housing during the crisis through a grant program. While all of the city officials indicated that no decisions had been reached on where funding would be allocated, each indicated that they were considering the option.
“We know that businesses which were required to be closed are hurting,” said Robbinsdale City Manager Marcia Glick. She added that businesses may already have received grants and funding through other agencies, but the city did not have ready access to that data.
In New Hope, Kramer said restaurants, fitness centers and personal service businesses like hair and nail salons have probably experienced the biggest financial impact on business. She said providing loans or grants to these businesses with CARES money would be one more way to alleviate that impact. The city has already approved many outdoor temporary dining requests and waived sign permit fees in an effort to get businesses back open again.
Golden Valley Finance Director Sue Virnig said the city is considering both reimbursement for city expenses and a grant program for business and housing needs.
More guidance
Virnig said rules regarding the use of CARES funds are not entirely clear and that she is awaiting a few points of clarification on the guidelines set forth by state and federal governing bodies.
Reporting requirements are in place as the cities begin to allot the funds. An audit must be performed if the city uses more than $750,000, Virnig said.
Norris said that because the language is so broad, Crystal officials, along with other city officials, “will be working with the League of Minnesota Cities to determine what payroll costs may be eligible for reimbursement.”
The CARES Act is not the only source of COVID-19 economic relief. Kramer said the City of New Hope and West Metro Fire-Rescue District had applied for reimbursements through FEMA, which is offering to cover up to 75% of PPE and public safety costs if the participating city commits to pay the other 25%.
“One of the bigger areas that will hopefully be covered are the costs incurred for having a four-person duty crew on the schedule 24/7 since the beginning of the pandemic to respond to emergencies,” she said, estimating a resulting $120,000 to $234,000 expense.
If approved, Kramer said New Hope will use CARES money to cover the city’s portion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.