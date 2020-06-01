The police-involved death of George Floyd ignited ongoing protests in the Twin Cities, causing many surrounding suburbs to increase their police presence over the weekend.
With increased police presence, the cities of Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley, and Robbinsdale remained safe over the past weekend, reported local policing agencies. Still, many retail business like gas stations, grocery stores, and other retail chains opted to close early or not open entirely through the weekend. All cities also opted to impose weekend curfews on those living or passing through their boundaries.
Crystal
Saying the city had not experienced any protests during the past week, Deputy Chief of Police Brian Hubbard said on Monday that there had been fewer than a handful of attempted burglaries.
On the morning of May 29, Hubbard said there was damage to a business that appeared to be an attempted burglary in the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue.
On Monday, the chief deputy said, “We had a significantly increase of police presence in the city throughout the weekend and saw very minimal issues, which we believe was because of the very visible presence. We had one business burglary in the early morning hours of June 1 in the 5500 block of West Broadway. Other than that, and many suspicious persons that we investigated, we had very minimal issues.”
Hubbard said that Crystal did not send officers to either Minneapolis or St. Paul over the weekend.
New Hope
New Hope imposed an evening curfew Friday through Sunday. The city council also issued a statement in regard to the death of Floyd:
“Earlier this week, the life of George Floyd was taken only miles from our community. The city of New Hope extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Floyd’s family and those closest to him, as well everyone who is feeling the grief, anger and frustration caused by this tragedy,” the statement read. “One of the most beautiful things about our community is its diversity. We recognize and value our differences while working to create and maintain an environment of inclusion and acceptance. However, we understand there is still a long way to go. We are committed to taking that path together, as one community. We want ALL citizens of New Hope to feel safe, to feel seen, and to feel heard.”
Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale also put a curfew in place Friday through Sunday. Though the city reported that the Robbinsdale Police Department was “busy” over the weekend responding to calls and monitoring homes, no “civil unrest” activity was detected. Extra officer patrol occurred through the weekend.
On May 29, the department did report that it had seen some damage to property and attempts to break into businesses, including a shoplifting incident at the municpal liquor store May 28 that prompted the business to close early out of precaution.
Mayor Regan Murphy issued a statement via social media May 30 that while the city was vigilant, it experienced a relatively “quiet” weekend in terms of criminal activity.
“Once we get through this chaotic time, we can regroup to focus on the real issue - The atrocity of George Floyd’s murder,” Murphy said. “I’ll be honest, I’m at a loss for what to say. I am angry, sad, disgusted and embarrassed. I need to just listen at this point. We need to do more, do better and we will. We have to.
“Several people have reached out offering help. Thank you. Please be safe and help your neighbors.”
Golden Valley
The city of Golden Valley reported extra police and fire security over the weekend, with no incidents that could be traced to the protesting in the Twin Cities. An evening curfew was in place from Friday to Sunday. Still, the city reported a large number of calls to the department, but none uncovered criminal acts. On Sunday morning, the city said that the police department had received over 70 calls in the past 24 hours.
The Golden Valley City Council also issued a statement in regard to the death of Floyd:
“The City of Golden Valley is appalled and saddened by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the actions of the officers involved. City officials express sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the community at large It is evident there was blatant disregard for Mr Floyd’s safety and human rights, and for justice to prevail, it’s imperative the County Attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and relevant institutions complete a thorough, transparent investigation.”
It continued: “While the City recognizes that during this time residents
may want to express their solidarity through peaceful protest, it is hoped that citizens from all backgrounds will balance the need to be heard with the current realities of social distancing because of COVID-19. To be better able to address any public safety concerns, Golden Valley’s Police Department is monitoring the evolving situation in the metro area by working with neighboring agencies and adjusting shift schedules as needed.
“Strengthened by all its residents and visitors, Golden Valley is committed to being an inclusive, supportive, and united community. However, there is still much work to do, and tragedies like this only confirm that all communities must learn to do better.”
