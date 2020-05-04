The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has detected the presence of chemical vapors at a former dry cleaner site on West Broadway in Robbinsdale.
The site, now occupied by Broadway Court Senior Apartments, requires “further study and potential action,” per an April 21 memorandum to the Robbinsdale City Council. At that meeting, the City Council approved a funding application that, if awarded, will assist with remediation efforts.
The chemical tetrachloroethylene was recently detected under the building slab of Broadway Court. The chemical is a colorless liquid most commonly used as a dry cleaning fluid. There are short- and long-term effects associated with exposure to high amounts.
The delay in detection is due to advances in technology used by the MPCA. According to the city memo, the dry cleaning and gas station sites that existed on the property were removed in accordance with the state body’s standards when the Robbinsdale Economic Authority acquired the properties in the late 1990s. The removal was planned based on the results of environmental studies and mitigation plans.
While the MPCA is advising action, it is not requiring the action to be immediate. The memo said that decision was made because the potential impact area, the apartment’s parking garage, “already has some mechanical ventilation.”
The Environmental Protection Agency has concluded that high-level exposure to the chemical can cause irritation of the upper respiratory tract and eyes and kidney dysfunction, and at lower concentrations, neurological effects like mood and behavioral changes, coordination impairment, dizziness, headache, sleepiness and loss of consciousness. The chemical easily evaporates and is most commonly inhaled in the air. It is commonly described as having a “sharp sweet” or “ether-like” odor. The effect on a person depends on factors like age, sex, genetics, lifestyle, and general state of health.
Studies on long-term exposures have been conducted on dry-cleaning workers that have worked between seven and 20 years, and include negative effects on cognition and the immune system.
New dry cleaning technologies and practices have reduced the presence of these chemicals, but they can persist in old sites.
An environmental specialist has assisted the city with the application to the state Brownfield Gap Financing Program, which provides aid to nonprofit developers with unexpected environmental concerns. If awarded, the funds will cover costs to prepare an environmental assessment and vapor response action plan.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.