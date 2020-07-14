New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale has planned upcoming forums for candidates in four local races that require a primary ballot.
Candidates for New Hope City Council, New Hope Mayor and Minnesota House District 45A will be featured in a forum broadcast live on CCX at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, and will be available for subsequent replay. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, there will be no live audience for the forums.
Candidates for mayor are Kathi Hemken, Jonathan D London and Daniel Stauner. Candidates for City Council are Austin Berger, Andrew Hoffe, Reid Johnson, Jim Miller, Zachary Snabes and Ron Stoffel. Candidates for District 45A are Jesse Pfliger (R), Daonna Depoister (DFL), and Cedrick Rommel Frazier (DFL).
Candidates for Crystal City Council, Ward 4 will be featured in a forum broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The candidates are David Cummings, James Einfeldt-Brown and Eric C. Wilhelm. The two candidates receiving the most votes will appear on the General Election ballot. Terms are for four years.
The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Residents of New Hope registered to vote may vote early at the city offices through 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Residents of Crystal registered to vote may vote early by mail through Aug. 10. In-person early voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. To register, contact mnvotes.sos for online voter registration.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, many will wish to vote by mail. Go to lwvmn.org/vote-from-home or contact your city office for absentee ballot information.
