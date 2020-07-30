Burrage appointed interim superintendent of Robbinsdale Schools

The Robbinsdale School Board approved Superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ resignation at its regular meeting on July 20.
The school board also unanimously approved a transition plan to appoint Stephanie Burrage, the district’s assistant superintendent, to the position of interim superintendent. Burrage will take over superintendent duties on Aug. 4 for up to one year or until the district hires a permanent superintendent.
Burrage has been the district’s assistant superintendent since August 2017. Burrage previously held administrative positions in Michigan. She was the superintendent of Covert Public Schools from 2001 to 2010 and the assistant superintendent of Wayne RESA from 2010 to 2017. She was also a teacher and principal for kindergarten through eighth grade with Minneapolis Public Schools from 1991 to 2001.
“This is going to be a joy, working with people that I love working with and being a part of the team,” Burrage said. “I’m very pleased to serve and happy to be here.”
Jenkins is leaving the district to be superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District in Madison, Wisconsin. He will also be a clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he said during the listening time that proceeded the regular meeting. Jenkins said he leaves the local community feeling conflicted because he loves it.
“I am just humbled by this experience at Robbinsdale and I thank all of you,” Jenkins said.
During the board reports, the school board members thanked Jenkins for his work and wished him well in Madison.
“You have been the best superintendent that I’ve ever worked for or with and that’s 40 years,” said Pam Lindberg, the board’s clerk.
The school board is committed to finding a permanent superintendent and the search will take place during the upcoming academic year, according to a release from the district.
