Garbage collectors are among those occupations that society can’t live without. Somebody has got to take out the trash, even during a pandemic.
As disposal is an important aspect of daily life, the decision to move ahead with the bulky waste collection in Crystal was an easy one for officials leading the Hennepin Recycling Group.
The bulky waste pick-up in Crystal was March 30 to April 9, a collection that is conducted every other year in the city.
“We won’t have any final numbers for about a month,” said Tim Pratt, the recycling manager in Brooklyn Park. “We only keep track of what’s collected using broad categories: trash, bulky items (large furniture, mattresses), and appliances.”
There are three entities that conduct bulky waste curbside collections: Bloomington, Brooklyn Park and the Hennepin Recycling Group, according to Pratt.
Crystal is served through the Hennepin Recycling Group, a joint powers organization that includes the cities of Brooklyn Center, Crystal and New Hope.
The bulky waste pick-up was conducted this year in Crystal and New Hope. Brooklyn Center is served in odd-numbered years. Bloomington started its collection last week. See more information about that effort at https://trimurl.co/0irPL8.
Brooklyn Park’s collection is scheduled for September.
If there’s been an effect from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, it’s been an increase in the bulky items that have been collected so far, Pratt said.
“What we have noticed as a result of the stay-at-home order is more homes having material out for collection,” he said.
He also said collectors have noticed that “there are fewer people scavenging material,” Pratt said. “Everything else is similar to previous years.”
Pratt also said that there had been “hundreds of calls” from area residents asking about whether the collection would be scheduled.
“They are very grateful to hear that we were still providing this service,” he said.
For more information, call 763-493-8006; visit hrg-recycling.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.