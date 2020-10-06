Profits from the sale of mask extenders/ear-savers going to area food pantries
Renee Buchanan didn’t have huge expectations when she started selling her face mask extenders/ear-savers and donating the profits to front line workers, but the response was somewhat “overwhelming,” she said.
The Robbinsdale resident said she was bored during the pandemic lockdown and was looking for something to do in April when she saw the mask extenders being offered online by a woman who was donating extenders to a local hospital.
That’s when Buchanan thought she could do something similar and offer them to workers at grocery stores and restaurants.
“I realized that there were a lot of front line people, like at grocery stores and such that really needed them,” she said.
“So, with my sister, Jan, sewing on buttons, we made some and put them on Facebook. The response was overwhelming with one person at a local nursing home ordering 150 of them to give to her staff,” Buchanan said. The extenders are made with two buttons and rest on the back of a person’s neck.
The mask straps are fitted onto the buttons of the extender and help “save” the person’s ears from irritation.
“It also helps the mask fit a little tighter for the person, too,” Buchanan said.
“The extenders are really great for people who take their masks off and on all day. They just slip the masks around their neck and place their mask on their face when needed,” she said.
Starting slowly with her sister, Buchanan thought about expanding their efforts to help local food pantries.
As a Robbinsdale Lion, she also understood how service organizations are always looking for new ways to raise money.
When Buchanan asked her fellow club members about helping with the mask extenders, “they all jumped in,” she said.
“I remembered the Beacon of Hope Church in north Minneapolis – I volunteer there at their food shelf – and you know all food shelves are not in the best shape,” she said. “So, what I decided to do was just give them money. You know, the yarn and masks weren’t that much money. It’s not like they were going to break me. So, I thought I would kill two birds with one stone - I would help the people in the front lines and then give all the money to the [pantries].”
Because the Robbinsdale Lions Club helps the NEAR Food Shelf in Crystal, Buchanan said all the profits would be divided between the food shelves at NEAR and at the Beacon of Hope.
The total provided to the Beacon of Hope through mid-August has been more than $1,800.
When the process of making more extenders began in earnest by Buchanan, her sister and three volunteers from the Lions, notices were posted online and the response was noticeable.
“The people don’t realize [the extenders] are out there and once they use these they say, ‘why didn’t I see these before?’” Buchanan said.
People have bought for family members and co-workers.
“The husband of one woman bought 70 of them for the office and their drivers. ... One gentleman bought two because he had hearing aids, oxygen and glasses and couldn’t fit anything more on his ears. He came back and bought 10 more for family and then 20 more for his golfing buddies,” she said.
“I just want people to know that these are out there. We started at $1 and upped it to $2,” she said. A dollar for each extender goes to the food pantries.
People from well beyond the Twin Cities who have also jumped in to purchase the extenders.
“There was a woman who contacted me from Illinois. She is a kindergarten teacher with two special needs twins with touch sensitivity. I sent the children’s extenders to her,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan said she tries to keep about 200 to 300 in inventory and can make about 10 an hour by herself.
The extenders can be customized to fit people of all sizes and can be made to order for size and color.
“I’m planning to continue to make them until nobody wants them anymore,” she said.
To date, the extenders have been sent to Ohio, Louisiana, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Washington state, Oregon, Montana and Wisconsin.
For more information or to order, visit The Robbinsdale Lions Club’s page at e-clubhouse.org/sites/robbinsdale/page-10.pup
