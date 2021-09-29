Man allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend and her mother
A Brooklyn Park man is facing charges following a knife attack in Crystal.
According to the charges, Cortez Deon Banks, 27, stabbed and raped his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her mother during the early morning hours of Sept. 20. Both victims were expected to recover.
Banks has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony violation of an order for protection. The charge is for murder, and not attempted murder, “although the Victim was revived by first responders and is expected to recover,” Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard told the Sun Post in an email.
According to the criminal complaint, a 911 call was received just after 1:30 a.m., from an apartment at 5500 Douglas Drive N., where dispatchers could hear multiple people screaming. When officers arrived, they found Banks naked and lying on a woman, later to determined to be his ex-girlfriend, in one of the bedrooms. In the same bed was the woman’s mother, the complaint says.
The complaint states, “Both women were visibly injured and covered in blood. Defendant was also covered in blood and appeared to have a laceration on the right side of his body. A two-year-old child, later identified as the ex-girlfriend’s daughter, was also in the bedroom and covered in blood.”
The police officers and emergency medical services personnel observed that the ex-girlfriend “appeared to have been stabbed numerous times on various parts of her body,” the complaint states.
EMTs at first “struggled to find a pulse,” but were eventually able to resuscitate the woman after which she was transported to the hospital where she received treatment.
The woman’s mother was also observed to have “large, fresh lacerations on her hand and arm,” which she reported had been caused by Banks. The mother told officers that Banks was her daughter’s boyfriend of several years, but that they had recently broken up.
Banks was reportedly trying to contact his ex-girlfriend by phone earlier that day, but the woman blocked him. Banks then tried contacting the mother. The mother told officers that she, her daughter, and granddaughter had all gone to bed, but that she was awakened to the sound of her daughter screaming. The ex-girlfriend ran into the mother’s bedroom and tried locking the door, but Banks allegedly broke down the door, pinned his ex-girlfriend on the bed and began having sex with her while stabbing her with a knife, the complaint states.
When the mother of the woman attempted to stop Banks, she was also injured. That is when she called 911.
After regaining consciousness at the hospital, the woman told authorities that Banks is her ex-boyfriend, that he had been recently released from jail and that he had repeatedly tried to contact her.
According to the complaint, court and police records indicate that Banks was last in custody for a fifth-degree drug charge from Sept. 13-15.
The ex-girlfriend did eventually make contact with Banks that day and said he could stay the night at her apartment, the complaint states. The woman said that Banks wanted to have sex but she didn’t – that she was tired and had to work in the morning.
Banks is alleged to have started choking the woman before she hit him with a candle and ran into her mother’s bedroom. It was at that point that Banks is alleged to have broken down the door and assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her mother.
The complaint states that “a sexual assault examination report and documentation are pending. Police collected a large, ‘butcher’ style knife from the bedroom next to the bed.”
Banks is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on a $750,000 bail.
If convicted on the charges, Banks faces more than 30 years in prison.
Banks’ criminal record includes a felony domestic assault conviction in 2020, and he was subject to a felony violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.
His next court appearance is slated for Oct. 5.
