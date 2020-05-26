The annual ceremony honoring the 292 Minnesota law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty was May 15 but not like ever before.
For Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard, the president of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association, the organization that sponsors the annual program, pulling all the pieces together online wasn’t optimal, but necessary.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
“We knew we couldn’t responsibly put together a live program,” Hubbard said. “We generally have 300 to 400 people that gather.”
“But we still wanted to do something to honor the fallen officers and their surviving family members. So, we created a program [online] to honor them with all of the ceremonial details we normally do,” he continued.
The ceremony, which included a small group, was conducted on the morning of May 15, recorded and posted online at 7 p.m. that evening, which is the traditional time of the program.
Hubbard said he is grateful to be allowed to oversee the annual ceremony, regardless of the transition to online.
Getting involved
Hubbard has been a board member of the association for eight years and has served as the association’s president for the past year.
When he was an officer in Edina, Hubbard first became aware of the association.
“There were a number of Edina folks involved in LEMA and in discussions with them and having been to a number ... of funerals, I found myself very interested in how I could give back to the law enforcement community and the survivors. So I put in for, and was elected to the board of directors,” he said.
His experience in the private work world prior to his career in law enforcement has allowed a unique perspective to take root within the association.
“In my prior life to law enforcement I spent 17 years in the nonprofit world and my hope was to bring some knowledge on how nonprofit organizations function. So part of what we’ve been trying to do is to sophisticate the organization and put more firm systems in place, as opposed to just going off the cuff with how we operate,” Hubbard said.
The mission of honoring fallen officers and honoring survivors, “that’s been unwavering since the start,” Hubbard said. “One of my main goals is just to make the organization sustainable and solvent.”
Pride in the work
There is much more to the organization than the business side.
From tragedy, Hubbard understands the positive impact LEMA plays in the lives of families who have lost loved ones.
“Being able to stand alongside families at their worst time to honor their loved ones ... law enforcement families sign onto a tall order. They agree to be part of something much bigger than themselves and when an officer falls in that context, certainly we want to help [the survivors] along and let them know that they are not going to be forgotten and are appreciated,” Hubbard said.
When that connection takes place, there is an unspoken, discernable bond that takes place.
Hubbard described the experience of being allowed onto the Red Lake Reservation last year to honor a conservation warden who suffered a heart attack and died.
“Last year, we did a funeral for Conservation Officer Shannon Lee ‘Opie’ Barron. He was a conservation officer on the Red Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota, one of two completely closed reservations in the country, Hubbard said.
“The powers are not recognized on the reservation. You get to the border, you’re done. You don’t get to go in there without permission. We went up to help them facilitate Officer Barron’s funeral and it was an awesome opportunity to blend cultures, if you will. So it was an opportunity for us to bridge the cultural gap. They saw 100 or so officers show up to show respect to their nation and to their officer, which was great.”
Those types of experiences have embedded the importance of the association’s work in his mind.
“I have always said that when a law enforcement officer dies in the line of duty it rocks the core of a community. At some level, people are able to function and do their day-to-day stuff and they don’t give much of a care because they feel a sense of safety. If something happens to an officer, it causes everybody, whether they realize it or not, to go, ‘oh boy, it can happen to them? So being able to come alongside those communities and prop them up and encourage them ... for sure, it’s been the highlight of my law enforcement career to be a part of it.”
The challenges
The emotional strain from the untimely death of a family member is a difficult weight to bear.
Hubbard said many challenges stem from these traumatic circumstances and must be met.
“Every situation is unique, every family dynamic is unique, every community is unique, what everybody wants is unique, so we pride ourselves in being nimble enough to facilitate the wishes of the survivor,” Hubbard said. “We often say that if the surviving family member says they want that mountain moved in order for this to happen, we’re going to do everything we can to facilitate it.”
There are also issues that must be addressed for the association with each funeral of a fallen officer.
“To pull off a funeral that’s going to have anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 people, to pull that off in four to seven days with honors, with processions and all the things that go with that, is no small feat,” he added.
As a member of the executive board, Hubbard helps to handle personal matters.
“When an officer is injured I usually hear about it within an hour of it happening, whether they pass or not. But when they do pass, usually within the first 24 hours, myself and a couple of people from the honor guard go and sit in the living room with the survivor and talk to them about what’s going to happen and to provide condolences on behalf of law enforcement in the state. I’ve now done a number of those meetings and none of them get easier than the ones before.”
Info: mnlema.org
