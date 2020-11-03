With 100% of the ballots counted, Bill Blonigan has been elected mayor of Robbinsdale.
As of 9 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Blonigan with 4,631 votes and challenger Wally Langfellow with 3,173 votes.
Blonigan has been a Ward 1 Robbinsdale City Councilmember since 1980, serving 10 consecutive terms. He currently serves as president of the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority and has served on various boards and committees for government and nonprofit organizations.
Blonigan grew up in Golden Valley, graduated from the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law and is an attorney.
He and his wife, Teri, will celebrate 45 years of marriage this year. They have raised four children in Robbinsdale, where they attended Robbinsdale public schools, including Lakeview, Spanish Immersion schools, Cooper and Armstrong.
Langfellow is a longtime volunteer and resident in the city. He built his career in sports broadcasting and publishes a local sport magazine.
Langfellow also led a drive to keep Robbinsdale Middle School and Lakeview Elementary School open when their closures were threatened in 2005-2009. He has also been involved as a volunteer in youth sports in the city for 20 years, including directing a Little League wood bat tournament that benefits children in Benin, West Africa. He is co-founder and vice president of the nonprofit organization Baseball in Benin.
City Council
With 100% of the ballots counted, Tyler Kline and Sheila Webb appear to have won their respective races for two open seats on the Robbinsdale City Council.
As of 9:32 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State reported the following ... In Ward I, Kline with 983 votes, and Charles Austinson with 652 votes. In Ward II, Webb with 1,125 votes and Jason Greenberg with 983 votes.
Kline works in constituent service and outreach to Robbinsdale and surrounding areas at the Minnesota Senate, where he has served as a legislative assistant since 2016. Previously, he was general manager of Robbinsdale’s Mobile Lock and Safe.
Webb is a 6-year resident and school social worker. She is currently a member of the Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission.
Greenberg is a 13-year resident and senior account executive. He is currently an at-large member of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission.
Austinson is an attorney and member of the Robbinsdale Charter Commission and Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce.
