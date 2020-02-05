Ward 1 City Council Member Bill Blonigan has announced a bid for Robbinsdale Mayor in the 2020 general election.
Blonigan is currently the longest-serving city councilmember. He was first elected in 1980 and has served 10 consecutive terms. He currently serves as president of the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority, and has served on various boards and committees for government and nonprofit organizations.
Blonigan’s grew up in Golden Valley, graduated from the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law and is an attorney.
He and his wife, Teri, will celebrate 45 years of marriage this year. They have raised four children in Robbinsdale, where they attended Robbinsdale public schools, including Lakeview, Spanish Immersion schools, Cooper and Armstrong.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ElectBlonigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.