Ward 1 City Council Member Bill Blonigan has announced a bid for Robbinsdale Mayor in the 2020 general election.

Blonigan is currently the longest-serving city councilmember. He was first elected in 1980 and has served 10 consecutive terms. He currently serves as president of the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority, and has served on various boards and committees for government and nonprofit organizations.

Blonigan’s grew up in Golden Valley, graduated from the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law and is an attorney.

He and his wife, Teri, will celebrate 45 years of marriage this year. They have raised four children in Robbinsdale, where they attended Robbinsdale public schools, including Lakeview, Spanish Immersion schools, Cooper and Armstrong.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ElectBlonigan.

