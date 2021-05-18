Crystal Fund to also hold annual plant sale
Becker Park has been considered the crown jewel of Crystal for more than 70 years.
Improvements made to the park in 2019 and 2020 have made it even more attractive to residents and visitors, and the original plan was to re-open the reconstructed park in May 2020.
COVID-19 made sure that didn’t happen.
Fast forward to May 22, this Saturday, when Crystal will have the opportunity to finally recognize its biggest park’s changes.
Over the years, Becker Park has been the venue for a variety of entertainment and community events. With the completion of the reconstruction project in 2020, its upgrades have provided even more reasons to gather there.
The park is now complete with a large inclusive play area, performance area, fountain/water feature, and small restroom building.
Amenities such as the softball fields and arts center were removed as part of the most recent project. No changes were made to the parking lots, tennis courts or basketball court.
Calling it its “one-year anniversary” of the park, city officials have an open invitation for those interested in participating in the park’s Saturday reopening, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The park is located at 5530 Douglas Drive North.
The Crystal Fund will also be hosting its annual plant sale at Becker Park to help raise funds to help the city improve parks and open spaces.
“The park has been very well received by the community and we’re excited to be able to celebrate that,” Crystal Recreation Director John Elholm said, taking the time to recognize all those who have helped along the way to reconstruction.
The main festivities of the day, which are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., are to be held around the playground area.
There will be speeches about the park project and recognition for those who helped support it.
Highlighting the other festivities planned for the day is music provided by a DJ from Kidsdance starting at 10 a.m.
In addition, food trucks will be on-site and the Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue Aztec Dance will be performing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by another 30 minutes of Kidsdance.
Plant sale
The Crystal Fund’s plant sale will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Amanda Dagenhardt, representing The Crystal Fund, said there will be opportunities for volunteers that include setting up, transporting plants to vehicles during the day and cleaning up.
The Crystal Fund is an organization that helps raise funds to improve city parks and open spaces.
General schedule
9 a.m., Crystal Fund Plant Sale (until 1 p.m.)
10 a.m., Music by Kidsdance
10:30 a.m., Welcome and remarks
11:00 a.m., Music by Kidsdance
11:30 a.m., Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue Dance Performance
12:30 p.m., Music by Kidsdance (until 1 p.m.)
Info: parksandrec.crystalmn.gov or cfcpinc.com
