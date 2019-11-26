Athena Cloud, a district-wide American Indian education liaison for the Robbinsdale Area School District, will bring her voice and experience to the Young Women’s Cabinet.
The cabinet will bring 32 women to work toward improving outcomes for young women of color, indigenous young women and women in Greater Minnesota. The initiative was created through a partnership between the office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.
“I feel very fortunate and happy with being one of the 23 young ladies selected to join this cabinet position. I just feel very blessed that I was one of the very few who got chosen out of a large selection of wonderful people,” Cloud said. “This position allows me a privilege to be able to draw attention to the impacts that are still happening to American Indians. People think natives are a thing of the past and this position will be able to show those who haven’t had the opportunity to learn more, to gain an understanding and knowledge on the certain impacts that the American Indian community has survived.”
The women come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. The goal of the cabinet, as stated in a press release, is to achieve equity in opportunities and to improve the lives of young women of color, indigenous young women, young women from Greater Minnesota, LGBTQ+ youth and young women with disabilities.
“What is so cool about the cabinet is, it’s bringing women, young women especially, into a position of leadership to help draw attention to certain disparities that affect our communities. So, you’re speaking from an American Indian perspective and being a woman, it’s very inter-sectional,” Cloud said. “Even though we all come from different communities, we all maybe have similar experiences, similar disadvantages. The more people that can come together, the bigger impact we can have on implementing that change.”
The cabinet will interact directly with people in positions of power in the state.
“We will be able to work alongside people within our Minnesota government and legislative sector, as well as in the philanthropic sector and nonprofit,” Cloud said. “So, it’s being able to bring in a lot of different leaders from many sectors of our society and focusing the attention on the disparities that happen for a lot of young women, especially in our state. We will be able to start networking with people that have a lot of influence within their field.”
Cloud grew up on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota and has a history of involvement to improve the lives of those within the native community. Her background also includes working with the Children’s Defense Fund of Minnesota and at Sanford Middle and South High School in the All Nations Program.
“I had a lot of different leadership opportunities within our community there. I got contracted by the chemical health programs and the school district to come in and teach this class I like to call Power Zumba, which is a way for us to utilize our traditional dance,” Cloud said. “So, it was a fun way to revitalize our culture as well as getting our native people active and moving trying to bring attention to the unprecedented rates of diabetes and heart disease.”
Applying for the cabinet position gave Cloud an opportunity to reflect on her involvement and experiences.
“It kind of just made me reminisce about all the different involvements and activities that I’ve been able to participate in and help with,” Cloud said. “Just to see it out on paper, it gives you a strong sense of identity as to where your strongholds are and maybe ideas of where you can improve just to make yourself a better more well-rounded person.”
Cloud believes the cabinet can lead by example and hopes to inspire the children that she works with.
“It’s important for us to showcase to our youth, especially the students within our district, that there are lots of different opportunities that may come up, and to not be afraid to apply yourself to them. Even though it may be scary, just put yourself out there, because you never know the outcomes,” Cloud said. “Even if it’s good or it’s bad, you’re learning something throughout all of that. So, I think it’s important for our scholars to be able to see their teachers and educators and people that work with them in different kinds of leadership other than just within the school.”
The cabinet will have its first meeting in December and is expected to meet monthly.
