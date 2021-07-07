Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden expressed his condolences to a grieving community after a July 6 fatal shooting took the life of Jay Boughton, a coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association.
“I just have to say this was one of the most tragic events that I have witnessed in my 20 years of policing and our thoughts and prayers go to the family, friends and those affected by this horrible event,” Fadden said, during a press conference July 7.
According to Fadden, two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 169 at approximately 10 p.m. when “some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers” took place, he said. The suspect in one vehicle shot at another vehicle driven by Boughton, fatally wounding him. Early investigation does not indicate whether another person was in the vehicle with the suspect driver.
Boughton's vehicle then crashed into a parking lot of an apartment complex, located on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane North. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died.
Police are still seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a light-colored SUV. Police are now considering the vehicle to be a Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, or similar vehicle. The suspect vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.
Fadden urged anyone with information related to this “senseless act” to come forward, even through an anonymous tip.
“I’m confident that someone has some relevant information to this case, whether you were just driving in the area...or have some information relevant to it and the suspect vehicle, please give us a call,” Fadden said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.
According to a statement sent out to families by Dale Bjerke, president of the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, Boughton was on his way home with his son, Harrison, after coaching a 15U-AAA baseball game versus Coon Rapids.
Boughton and his wife, Kristin, were both active within ACYBA.
In addition to being a current assistant coach, Boughton was said to be very active as a coach in prior years in Crystal Little league and in youth soccer, and was “a wonderful coach, parent, and husband.”
“Jay was the one of those guys who would do anything for anyone at any time and always with a smile,” Bjerke wrote. “The ACYBA Board extends our deepest sympathies to the Boughton family and those who knew them.”
Eric Schultz, coach of the 15U-AAA team, has canceled the remainder of their season.
The 16U team and the 19U Red team, which has many connections to Jay and Harrison, have also canceled games this week.
“Jay’s death is a tragedy, and we all need to take time to reflect on this loss, and to mourn the passing of a dear member of the ACYBA family,” Bjerke concluded.
A GoFund account has been set up for the Boughton family. Click here.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.