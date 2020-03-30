A 32-year-old Anoka man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in Blaine.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., Sunday, March 29, Blaine Police were dispatched to the Asteria Inn and Suites at 9410 Baltimore St. on reports of a stabbing during an altercation, according to the Police Department.
Upon arrival officers located a 42-year-old Robbinsdale man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital to undergo emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition, according to Blaine police.
The investigation is still active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.