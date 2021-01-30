A selection of works by Farhia Omar, titled “Anatomy of a Memory” will open Thursday, Feb. 4, at Robbin Gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.
The gallery will host a reception via Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on opening day. The reception is scheduled to last half an hour.
Visiting hours at the gallery are 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Omar is a Minneapolis contemporary artist. A native of Toronto, Canada, Omar says her reflective paintings are a microcosm of “the memories we carry.” The artist examines the intersection of memory and the immigrant experience and what it means to be of two worlds. Omar has exhibited her work in Toronto and London. She earned degrees from OCAD University and the University of the Arts London.
For more information visit robbingallery.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.