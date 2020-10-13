Almsted’s Fresh Market, in Crystal, is one of 18 companies statewide to be recognized for exceptional efforts to end hunger through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association Bag Hunger Campaign.
The campaign was coordinated by the association and included 250 retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves across the state. The association’s hunger programs have provided over 39 million meals to Minnesota families in need since 2008.
Almsted’s Fresh Market received the Silver Plate Award for Best Hunger Support. This award is presented to the companies that partner with their local food shelf to maximize in-store and online promotions while engaging consumers to end hunger. They created a multitude of displays and signage to encourage customers to give back.
As winners, they received $1,000 to donate to a food charity of their choice. On behalf of Almsted’s Fresh Market, a virtual donation was made to the NEAR Food Shelf. Customarily, this contribution is made during an in-person presentation. This change in format was used to respect the industry best practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to be able to donate $1,000 to help our local food bank and thanks to the Bag Hunger Campaign and our customers,” said Jim Almsted, owner of Almsted’s Fresh Market. “The real winners in this effort are the families in our community that will benefit from the contributions our customers made. I’d like to congratulate our customers on their generosity and willingness to help strengthen our community.”
“Today’s economy has put many Minnesota families in a position that is forcing them to make tough choices and seek help,” said Jan Monroe of NEAR Food Shelf. “More than ever, food charities depend on the support of their communities to keep up with demand. Minnesota’s grocers, vendors, and their customers have proven that together, we can succeed in the fight to end hunger.”
The Almsted family has owned and operated the market for more than 20 years.
NEAR is a nonprofit volunteer organization that responds to the needs of our community, through a cooperative effort of 12 churches. Volunteers provide emergency food relief to residents of northern Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope.
