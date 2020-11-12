Unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Bill Blonigan winning the election for mayor in Robbinsdale. Blonigan received 4,631 votes and Wally Langfellow received 3,173 votes. Vote totals were accessed Nov. 5, though unofficial results were projected to be complete Nov. 10 (after this edition went to press).
Blonigan has been a Ward 1 Robbinsdale City Councilmember since 1980, serving 10 consecutive terms. He currently serves as president of the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority and has served on various boards and committees for government and nonprofit organizations.
Blonigan said he had dismissed working toward a career at the State Legislature or making his bid for mayor because his primary responsibility was to his family.
“When I was first elected, we had one infant child, and we eventually had four children,” he said. “It was more imperative to me to be a great partner in raising kids.”
Now, he is excited to get the opportunity to work with people from all over the city in a greater way. This election cycle, systemic racism was a topic on the majority of constituents’ minds, he said. His biggest concerns moving forward is alleviating the burden COVID-19 has put on residents and businesses without compromising the budget, balancing support for the city police force and equity for those they are sworn to protect, and continuing his work to improve the city’s environmental impact.
Blonigan’s election night activities included dinner with family, watching national election coverage, refreshing the Secretary of State website, and being nervous “as I always am.”
“There are no polls for this,” he said. “I felt that I had did as much as I had time to do. We talked to so many people, so I felt good no matter who won.”
It parallels his first campaign in 1980. That year, he said he knocked on every door in his ward twice.
“I think I surprised the incumbent with how hard I worked,” he said. His interest in politics began with “good high school teachers” who inspired him to get an undergraduate degree in political science, and continued with a nudge by fellow residents at a DFL caucus to run for council.
He added that he looks forward to exchanging ideas with the newly elected members of the City Council.
Langfellow said he and his team faced significant work when he decided to run for mayor.
“We literally knocked on over 12,000 doors to try and overcome the advantage he had being a 40-year incumbent and having the DFL endorsement,” Langfellow said. Still, he congratulated Blonigan on the win and reflected on his campaign as a great experience.
Langfellow said that he was disappointed by the outcome for his fellow residents.
“I won’t be able to represent the hundreds of people I talked to while door-knocking that have never had a voice in our city. ... Many of whom told me I’m the first candidate to ever come to their door,” he said.
Two new council members
Tyler Kline and Sheila Webb won their respective races for two open seats on the Robbinsdale City Council. Unofficial results from the Secretary of State show Kline took the Ward I seat with 992 votes and Charles Austinson received 654 votes. In Ward II, Webb had 1,131 votes and Jason Greenberg had 989 votes.
