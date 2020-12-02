Kim Moore assumed the role of Robbinsdale City Clerk in late September. It was a tricky time to learn the ropes because one of the main points in her job description was oversight of the General Election, which was weeks away. The Sun Post talked with Moore about learning on the fly, how her career landed her here and her favorite part of city work.
What was it like acclimating to a new workplace and helping the city prepare for an important election at the same time?
It was a very busy time with the elections going on, but it was also a great way to see how the City of Robbinsdale functions. Despite it being very busy, Sherry O’Donnell, deputy city clerk, was so patient and helpful while I was learning about the city’s elections. She really went above and beyond, taking time from her very busy schedule to make sure I was up to speed with the city’s election process. I owe Sherry a huge thank you!
Are you new to the Robbinsdale area?
No, I am not new to the Robbinsdale area. While I am not originally from Minnesota, I graduated from the University of Minnesota. After graduating from the U of M, I attended graduate school in Northern California, receiving a public administration degree. My family and I later moved back to the Twin Cities and I accepted a position with the City of St. Anthony Village as my first city job. My youngest daughter also graduated from the University of Minnesota. She lives and works in Minneapolis, so I get to see her often.
What experience do you bring to the city? What’s the best part about your job?
I have worked for local government with various metro cities, including St. Anthony Village, New Brighton, Arden Hills and Sibley County in southern Minnesota. I think the best part of my job is working with the residents. They are the ones that obviously define the personality of community, making each one so unique and my job is always interesting.
As the city clerk, you are one of the “faces” of City Hall. In what situations can residents expect to see and hear from you?
Upon being hired the city clerk, I became very involved with the recent local elections. That gave me a great opportunity to meet more residents than I would normally, which I really appreciated. I also answer the phones, and on occasion, I help out at the front desk so I get to speak to residents about those issues that concern them enough to call or visit City Hall. And, I attend the council meetings to take the minutes.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I have a dog so I enjoy walking her and going to parks when the weather is nice. I also enjoy reading historical novels and doing genealogical research.
The state is back in lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases. What’s been keeping you sane during this pandemic?
My oldest daughter lives in London, England. Prior to COVID, I was able to travel to the United Kingdom every other year and she would come home to Minnesota on the opposite years. Now, we chat via Zoom weekly, which is just as nice and a lot cheaper!
