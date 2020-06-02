There will be a virtual commencement event for Robbinsdale Cooper High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
District officials have decided to save its postponed date of Thursday, July 23, for a potential safe, in-person ceremony at the high school. Gov. Tim Walz has previously indicated the graduation guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health could be modified if conditions change over time. As such, the district is closely monitoring the situation and will make a decision accordingly.
As the Cooper Class of 2020 prepares to graduate, the Sun Post has highlighted three seniors as they reflect on their high school career.
Aicha Keita
City of residence: I’ve lived in Brooklyn Center for 8 years.
If I could plan the graduation ceremony, there would be a live audience and I would walk the stage to grab my diploma with “We Are the Champions” blasting on the speakers.
Describe your final months of high school in five words or less. How has it felt getting ready to graduate during a pandemic?
A roller coaster ride. Getting ready to graduate during this time has been quite interesting. I am making the most out of it by still keeping up with other graduation rituals. For example, I will be decorating my cap, dressing up and wearing my gown at home during the virtual graduation ceremony.
Have any conversations given you interesting ways to think about these circumstances?
I am even more appreciative of what I have and learned not to take the simple things for granted.
If you could be back inside Cooper High School one more time with all your peers and teachers, what would you do?
I would make sure to take lots of pictures.
What is next for you after graduation? What inspired you to pursue this particular path?
I am entering college as a biology major at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with hopes of having a career in the medical field. I am inspired by all the amazing work that medical staff do and would like to be a part of that someday.
What is your most embarrassing high school moment? What was your proudest achievement?
My most embarrassing high school moment was when I slipped and fell in front of people. My proudest achievement is being in the top 20% of my graduation class.
If your class had a motto, it would be: 20/20 vision of the future.
Woldemedhin G. Kebede
City of residence: I’ve lived in New Hope for 9 years.
If I could plan the graduation ceremony, there would be jets flying over the stadium at the end of the ceremony leaving behind Cooper’s colors in smoke (orange and blue), and I would walk the stage to grab my diploma with “Graduation” by Benny Blanco and the late Juice Wrld blasting on the speakers.
Describe your final months of high school in five words or less. How has it felt getting ready to graduate during a pandemic?
“I can’t believe this is happening,” or “feels pretty unique” or maybe even “I’m getting through by listening to music and keeping in touch with friends.”
Have any conversations given you interesting ways to think about these circumstances?
Yes, because we probably will be the only class in history to have an experience like this that we’ll talk about for ages.
If you could be back inside Cooper High School one more time with all your peers and teachers, what would you do?
Thank everybody that was a part of my journey, because I wouldn’t be here without them.
What is next for you after graduation? What inspired you to pursue this particular path?
I’m attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and pursuing a major in biology. I want to be able to use my degree to go to med school and become a kinesiologist because I want to help people who get hurt and get them back on their feet. I was hurt really badly once, and people like a kinesiologist helped me, so I want to pay that forward.
What is your most embarrassing high school moment? What is your proudest achievement?
I don’t have an embarrassing high school moment, but my proudest achievement is surviving four years of high school. Through all the tests and stress, I’m still here.
If your class had a motto, it would be: “We’re all in this together,” from High School Musical.
Jada Nehwah
City of residence: I’ve lived in Robbinsdale for two years.
If I could plan the graduation ceremony, there would be a big jumbo screen showing all the memories of 2020 and a celebrity guest and I would walk the stage to grab my diploma with “Gbeku” by Zlatan featuring Burna Boy blasting on the speakers.
Describe your final months of high school in five words or less. How has it felt getting ready to graduate during a pandemic?
My final months of high school were enjoyable and stressful. I honestly want to just get my diploma because this idea of a “virtual graduation” isn’t exactly thrilling.
If you could be back inside Cooper High School one more time with all your peers and teachers, what would you do?
I would participate in more activities if I could.
What is next for you after graduation? What inspired you to pursue this particular path?
I plan to be an anesthesiologist, I find the job choice interesting. I’m majoring in chemistry at Prairie View A&M University of Texas this fall.
What is your most embarrassing high school moment? What was your proudest achievement?
I usually don’t do stuff to embarrass myself at school but my proudest achievement was becoming one of the cheer captains during football season.
If your class had a motto, it would be: “it is what it is.”
