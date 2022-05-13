Minnesota Drug Abuse Resistance Education welcomed 16 newly certified officers from the 50th class trained in Minnesota, including Officer Antoine Martin from the Crystal Police Department.
The two-week training was conducted in early April by the state chapter, D.A.R.E. America and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The training was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Another training is scheduled in July. The Minnesota chapter is currently focused on resuming the educational program in schools across the state, and reintroduce it to schools in which programming was lost due to challenging times.
The program is a prevention education program and the largest community policing program in Minnesota, advocating and educating for healthy and safe children. D.A.R.E. serves approximately 60,000 young people and their families annually, teaching the skills to make positive decisions, provides education on safe and healthy lifestyles and gives the tools to enable them to resist engaging in negative and violent behaviors. Topics include vaping, opiates and other drugs, suicide prevention, bullying and cyberbullying, gangs and violence, role models, and social media.
To coincide with the 50th training in the state, Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation making April 14 D.A.R.E. Day in Minnesota. The proclamation recognized the program for its ability to “update, expand, and enhance curriculum to meet the needs of the communities they serve.”
