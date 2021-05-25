p2nwcrystalpicketing.jpg

Environmentalists protested in front of the Edina home of Cargill CEO David MacLennan last August. Demonstrations like this one would be banned in Crystal if an ordinance gains final approval when it goes before the City Council June 1.

 (Sun file photo)

The Crystal City Council considered a ban on residential picketing at its May 18 meeting, moving the ordinance toward a final approval that would come June 1.

The council voiced unanimous support for the first reading of the ordinance, which explains, “It is in best interests of public policy and society to promote and protect the security and quiet enjoyment of home, free from emotional distress and harm occasioned by targeted picketing at private residences.”

The ordinance comes as protests in front of homes have become a common occurrence amid instances of controversy and public outcry.

“We have seen instances where groups gather in front of a person’s home to protest, such as in the case of an officer-involved shooting or an unpopular political decision,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance defines residential picketing, in part, as “marching, standing, or patrolling by one or more persons directed solely at a particular residential building in a manner that adversely affects the safety, security, or privacy of an occupant of the building.”

“This builds off of state law that speaks to targeted residential picketing,” City Attorney Troy Gilchrist said.

Ordinances similar to the one approved in Crystal have been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Gilchrist noted.

Minnesota statute allows for those targeted by picketing at their homes to seek a restraining order, but that is insufficient, the ordinance asserts.

Cities including Vadnais Heights, Lino Lakes, Shoreview and Spring Lake Park have passed similar measures, according to a memo by Gilchrist.

Violation of the ordinance would be considered a misdemeanor.

