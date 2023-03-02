Those who frequented the Crystal Shopping Center near Willow Bend for El Loro’s trusty Mexican fare will now need to travel an additional two and a half miles down the road. Owner Marcos Gomez closed the doors of the Crystal restaurant Feb. 27 in preparation for a move to New Hope.
The new El Loro will take up residence near the intersection of 42nd and Winnetka avenues at 7849 42nd Ave. N., in the former Country Kitchen building.
Gomez plans to open the restaurant in the new space as early as March 15, pending final approvals from the Minnesota Department of Health. Liquor licensing was granted to the business Feb. 27 by the New Hope City Council.
According to the owner, the family-owned restaurant chain wanted to stay in the quad city area, but the cost to continue the lease in the corner of the Crystal Shopping Center was becoming unmanageable.
“We couldn’t afford the lease,” Gomez said, speaking to a question by New Hope Councilmember Jonathan London. “It was just getting too expensive.”
According to property records, Gomez purchased the Country Kitchen site in May 2022 for $1,000,000 under the name MDG 5 LLC. The company is based in Prior Lake.
“We’ve been in Crystal for so many years and I thought it would be nice to stay nearby,” Gomez told the City Council. “I think New Hope is a nice, great city, so I would love to be here.”
The Council unanimously approved the liquor license. The license took effect March 1.
Councilmembers voiced appreciation for the restaurant’s move into the city.
“It’s exciting to have new business, I think, open up in the location that you’ve chosen,” London said. “We welcome you to the city.”
Councilmember Michael Isenberg agreed.
“I’m very excited to have you in the city, and I know everyone I’ve talked to is also very excited. So, welcome to New Hope,” Isenberg said.
Mayor Kathi Hemken noted the restaurant’s excellent location.
According to previous reporting by Sun Newspapers, Gomez opened the first El Loro location in 2000. The chain has since grown to 11 locations in the Twin Cities area, including in Rogers, Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Bloomington.
Country Kitchen abruptly closed its doors May 18 last year, after 45 years in business. At the time, no formal announcement was made in regard to what business would be moving into the space, but longtime owner Kevin Tiffany said the closure had been precipitated by a sale.
At the time, Tiffany told the Sun Post that he would have liked to give customers and staff time to prepare for the closure, but that the gesture “did not always work in business.”
“They always say you will know when it is time to sell and it is true,” Tiffany wrote. “Change is good and this opportunity presented itself. New Hope has been good to me and very supportive over the years.”
