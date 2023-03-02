Those who frequented the Crystal Shopping Center near Willow Bend for El Loro’s trusty Mexican fare will now need to travel an additional two and a half miles down the road. Owner Marcos Gomez closed the doors of the Crystal restaurant Feb. 27 in preparation for a move to New Hope.

The new El Loro will take up residence near the intersection of 42nd and Winnetka avenues at 7849 42nd Ave. N., in the former Country Kitchen building.

