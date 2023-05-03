Art enthusiasts swarm the brick hallways of the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley. Nibbling on salmon and mozzarella-tomato-basil skewers, guests admire the exhibition and mingle with the creators. The artwork on display includes paintings, sculptures, photos, and clothing. People from all over the world, though primarily locals, participate in the program. The only common thread is that all artists are disabled. After the April 27 reception in the physical gallery, an online gallery opened on April 28. Both platforms will be showcasing and selling art until May 31. More info can be found at courageart.org
Kathleen Fox, of Coralville, Iowa shows off her adaptive clothing. Fox creates clothing with equal parts comfort and style to accommodate a wide range of disabilities. Fox’s stomach size fluctuates, making mainstream, unforgiving clothing very uncomfortable. But fashion has always been an important form of self-expression for Fox. A few years ago, with a sewing machine and a pattern for overalls, the business that would become Fox’s full-time job began. Dresses, skirts, and tops are created with flexibility, big pockets, and fun patterns. Learn more at eightfoldfox.com.
Ian Shearer of Seattle, Washington wins Best in Show for his painting titled “The Enchantment.” One award is given out for Best in Show and two for Encouragement. First, second, third, and honorable mention awards are given in each category. The categories are oil and acrylics, graphic, mixed media, watercolor, sculpture, and photography.
Nancy Cook Smith of Santa Monica, California, won first place in the mixed media category for the fabric collage titled “Peek of Eden.” The artist’s statement says that as a deaf child who couldn’t communicate like her peers, “the creation of something physical, visual became my voice.”
