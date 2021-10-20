Two residents arriving home on the 4200 block of York Avenue the evening of Oct. 19 were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, reported the Robbinsdale Police Department Tuesday. The suspects were not located following the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 763-531-1220. The investigation is ongoing.
According to the department, it is the second armed robbery in the city in the past four weeks. As a result, patrols have increased, and the department said it plans to continue the practice for the foreseeable future.
Officials are asking the public to be aware of surroundings, report suspicious activity to police, and leave outdoor lights on so suspects aren't given places to hide.
In the Oct. 19 incident, the suspects were allegedly hiding behind a garage and confronted the couple as they exited their vehicle at around 7:45 p.m. The suspects then forced the victims into the home, where they were robbed.
