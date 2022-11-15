ROCCelectionweb.JPG

Newcomers to the Robbinsdale City Council include Mia Z Parisian (Ward 3, left) and Aaron Wagner (Ward 4, right). 

 Alaina Rooker

Come January, the Robbinsdale City Council will welcome two newcomers to the dais.

According to unofficial poll data from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Mia Z Parisian and Aaron Wagner have respectively won the Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on the Robbinsdale City Council.

