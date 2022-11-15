Come January, the Robbinsdale City Council will welcome two newcomers to the dais.
According to unofficial poll data from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Mia Z Parisian and Aaron Wagner have respectively won the Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on the Robbinsdale City Council.
Ward 3
In Ward 3 (a precinct serving the southwestern portion of Robbinsdale), Parisian won with 850 votes, or 65% of the vote. Her opponent, David Robins, had 446 votes or 34% of the vote.
In a written response to the Sun Post, Parisian called the outcome humbling and thrilling.
Parisian is an instructional designer, former educator and chair of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission.
She acknowledged that she was “impressed” by the margin in which the election was won, but also the number of voters in the precinct.
“The greater the turnout, the more confident we can be that Robbinsdale has selected the candidate that best serves residents’ values and vision for our city,” Parisian wrote.
Between now and her swearing in, she planned to begin “opening the lines of communication” to the community, and forging connections with City Hall. She also looked forward to the new dynamics of the council.
“Having two newcomers on the City Council will further balance the experience of our Ward 2 Council Member Webb and Mayor Blonigan,” Parisian wrote. “My intention as a newcomer will be to ask questions and keep a beginner’s mindset to hopefully demystify and educate residents about some of the questions they have about local government processes and procedures.”
Robins is also a former educator in math and science currently working in adult education, and is a member of the Robbinsdale Charter Commission.
In a written statement to the Sun Post, Robins congratulated Parisian and thanked current Ward 3 Councilmember George Selman for his service.
“This campaign was about the residents of Ward 3, first and foremost,” Robins wrote.
“It was not a story about my personal journey into the world of politics. It was not about a predetermined agenda. It most certainly was not about opening the door, even a crack, to the shameful meddling of political parties and to the polarization they cultivate to drive us further apart. It was always about Birdtown. It was about identifying what my neighbors felt was best for our Ward and for our city. Now and in the future.
“I am grateful and I am humbled by the support I received throughout: my wife and unofficial campaign manager, Victoria, to those that donated their hard-earned money or their time, and to those willing to give me a kick-in-the-butt when I felt discouraged.
“I look forward to continuing to offer my time and energy to our city, and to helping find solutions that make moderates, conservatives, and independents feel like they are being heard.”
Ward 4
In Ward 4 (a precinct serving the southernmost portion of Robbinsdale), newcomer Wagner beat incumbent Pat Backen with a 190-vote margin. Wagner took 56% of the vote (808 votes total), and Backen took 43% of the vote with 618 votes.
Going into election night, Wagner watched results come in at his home with family, friends and neighbors. He was nervous, but felt he was in a good position.
“We put in a lot of work during the campaign, and I was hopeful that it would pay off,” Wagner said.
Wagner has lived in the fourth ward for five years and is an IT professional working for the State of Minnesota.
Between now and January, Wagner planned to research current and previous council business, and enjoy the time before his duties began.
Wagner said winning against a three-term incumbent like Backen was the sign of a changing neighborhood.
“The neighborhood, and Robbinsdale as a whole, is always evolving. I think our community wanted a representative that better reflected the demographic and political changes that have occurred over the last decade,” Wagner said.
As one of two newcomers to the council come January, Wagner hoped the change would inspire a more “proactive” council and City Hall.
“There is new energy and vision, and I think residents will pick up on that,” Wagner said.
Backen is a software engineer and 24-year resident of the city.
In a written statement to the Sun Post, Backen congratulated Wagner and Parisian on their victories.
“I hope they pick up the baton, put Robbinsdale residents at the center of their work and continue to make Robbinsdale the best place to live,” Backen wrote.
Ward 1 special primary
Additionally, Regan Murphy and Raymond Blackledge advanced in the special primary election for a vacated seat representing Ward 1. Murphy captured 42% of the vote with 524 votes, followed by Blackledge with 323 votes, or 26% of the vote.
Other candidates included Lucas Harris and Patrick Nailon each with 11% of the vote, and Noah Kolkman with 8% of the vote.
Murphy and Blackledge will be on the ballot for a special election Feb. 14. The winner will represent Ward 1 residents (in the northwestern region of the city) until Jan. 1, 2024.
Murphy is a Robbinsdale native and two-term mayor. He previously told the Sun Post he ran to continue “moving Robbinsdale forward.” A top priority was to help local businesses existing thrive and recruit new ones.
Blackledge works in the nonprofit sector, currently in education, and is a Robbinsdale Area Schools track coach and member of the Robbinsdale Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. He previously told the Sun Post that he ran to be more involved in the community. Campaign priorities included listening and collaborating with the community, and capitalizing on existing community “hubs” to spread city communications.
