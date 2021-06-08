Trophina Mentoe doesn’t have to think long about where she gets her fire from.
“Definitely from my mom,” she said. “She’s such a hard worker. She’s a single mother, an immigrant from Liberia, and the one that will get everything done herself at her job.”
Trophina grew up with her mother, Josephine Myers, in New Hope. The younger Mentoe, set to graduate Thursday, June 10, from Robbinsdale Cooper High School, is a track runner and volleyball player; the secretary for her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society; a Wahlburgers employee; and an honors, International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement and postsecondary student.
It’s a hefty load and Mentoe prides herself on being able to balance it all and still have time for fun during her high school years.
“Trophina is one of the hardest working students I’ve met,” said Mandy Wineberg, her AVID teacher. “She rises to the challenge of every assignment no matter if it’s a complex essay or mundane weekly Cornell Notes. She makes an effort that is unmatched by many of her peers.”
Mentoe admits it was difficult and frustrating when her tried-and-true routines sometimes got lost in the disorder of distance learning during the pandemic. She appreciated the leniency and understanding that her teachers had for their students in that time (although it’s not as though Mentoe barely scraped by; she says got a 4.0 during her time as a distance learner).
Wineberg said, despite the chaos of distance learning, Mentoe never stopped taking her role as a student seriously, earning her IB letter, an All-Star Student award and an Excellence in English award.
“She is very forward-thinking and knows that each experience she has now will put her into better shape for a successful future,” said Wineberg.
Treats and trials
At the time of her interview with the Sun Post, Trophina hadn’t relaxed on school just yet; she had just wrapped a week of last-minute tutoring to prepare for a math placement exam. As a two-time MVP in volleyball and student of the month awardee, she knows how to stay motivated without the promise of accolades.
The self-professed planner said her best advice for those trying to stay focused would be to treat yourself with ice cream, time on your phone or an evening without a schedule.
“I really like to stay in, honestly,” she said with a laugh.
While the pandemic stole some high school traditions she had been looking forward to, like the senior night for her volleyball team and volunteering as part of the National Honor Society, she said it was the class before her that had the more difficult senior year.
“I’m glad,” she said. “Because when I reflect on the 2020 graduates, I think ‘OK, yes, we lost our beginning, but at least we’re having our ending.’ At least we had prom, our graduation ceremony, not a slideshow.”
The HBCU experience
Mentoe will attend North Carolina A&T, the largest historically black university in the country, to study supply chain management. To say she is excited would be an understatement.
“The vibes are immaculate,” Mentoe said of historically Black schools. “As a Black young woman, seeing people that look like you just being successful, striving towards their goals for their careers, and then having fun as well, it’s the best of both worlds.”
The historical significance of her school does not escape Mentoe either.
“Black people weren’t allowed to go to regular colleges so they had to build their own,” she said. “Just that drive to succeed in your education is very inspiring.”
Mentoe’s interest in historically black colleges and universities took off when she was chosen to take part in Cooper’s HBCU research experience, which Wineberg said was a selective process that required months of preparation.
“This experience seemed to fuel a passion in Trophina to continue growing her sense of responsibility to herself, her family and her community,” said Wineberg. “I think that this will carry into her the next part of her life journey and shape her positive influence on those around her.”
When Mentoe stepped foot on four different historically black college campuses in Florida over spring break, her interest was solidified.
“After feeling the culture from an HBCU I was like, ‘I have to go to one. I have to,’” she said.
Her college major will be a marriage of her interest in business, penchant for hyper-organization and a desire to travel. Her cousin, Cherish Witherspoon, whom she calls a secondary mentor/honorary sibling, helped nudge her in that direction.
“She said it was in high demand, and I researched it and it really is; everybody needs a supply chain manager to succeed,” she said, before adding a joking aside: “Hopefully, I like it when I actually take a class.”
