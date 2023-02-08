RS09DebateCooperHS1.jpg

Robbinsdale Schools students Harrison Mantsch, Connor Brynteson, Daniela Mints stand with their trophies from the 2023 Minnesota State High School League State Tournament. 

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Connor Brynteson, a high school senior at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, won the Congressional Debate section of the 2023 Minnesota State High School League Debate State Tournament last month at the University of Minnesota.

Brynteson and another student will also compete in a national debate tournament in June in Phoenix, Arizona.

