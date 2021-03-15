The New Hope City Council was visited by Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde to discuss his first months in office March 8. Lunde highlighted a host of mental health initiatives being considered by the County Board, mentioned plans for the Blue Line light rail realignment and shared his thoughts on the upcoming Chauvin trial.
In regard to the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, Lunde spoke as the chair of the public safety committee. The county’s plan is to take a three-pronged approach. The first is to protect the trial “so justice can be served,” the second is to protect the First Amendment rights and the third is to protect public safety.
“People have the right to be heard to share their experiences and their truth so we support that as well,” said Lunde of the public’s right to protest.
Lunde admitted that the strategy had its challenges.
“We’re trying to balance those three things out and it will be very difficult,” he said. “But we’ll absolutely do the best job that we can in that regard.”
He also shared his thoughts on whether the trial should be delayed. “I think it’s time to have it, because the communities can’t move forward until we have that trial,” he said. “I think that’s the appropriate way to put it.”
Blue Line
Lunde also shared the news that a map would be unveiled Thursday at the Blue Line Corridor Management Committee meeting. He hesitated to describe the proposed route in detail, but told the council that it generally had “moved to the center of [County Road] 81.” He warranted that the new proposal would complicate some station plans, particularly with the connection in Crystal, but said there would be opportunities for strategy and adjustment in the engagement process.
He said a new stop being considered was at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, and routes into north Minneapolis were being presented as possibilities.
He noted that New Hope had previously asked to be represented in BLRT planning committees. With the new map, he predicted a reshuffling of membership as “some will fall off the route and others will come on.”
Mental health initiatives
Lunde mentioned that the county was working to increase access to social workers and mental health practitioners.
Councilmember Michael Isenberg asked the commissioner to expand on what sort of programming was being discussed, as it tended to be an “overlooked issue.” Isenberg added that he wanted to know if there was anything the City Council could do to support the initiatives.
Lunde said the county was especially focused on separating some mental health resources from those tied more closely to criminal justice. Some initiatives, like having a policy where social workers could respond directly to 911 calls, would be “very difficult” to bring to fruition, he said. He added that he hoped some of the COVID-era policies that kept people with mental health or addiction issues out of jail, which in turn reduced the jail population, would be retained.
Council welcome
Several members of the council chose to personally welcome Lunde to the county board. Councilmember John Elder offered his congratulations and said he hopes Lunde will continue to support the “demonstrable” work that Sheriff David Hutchinson has done since his election.
Councilmember Jonathon London thanked Lunde for attending the in-person meeting, and asked the commissioner to briefly explain the role of the county board to listeners.
Mayor Kathi Hemken said one of the greatest effects the county had on New Hope were expensive sewer availability charges, which were applied when a development required a new hook-up to the wastewater system.
Councilmember Andy Hoffe voiced his appreciation that someone with a mayor/city council background would be representing their city at the county level.
