A closed New Hope City Council meeting May 17 focused on a plan by the council to purchase more than $100,000 in security improvements for the City Hall campus, revealed a document reviewed by the council at its June 28 meeting.
While the council did not speak on the measure, it ratified the measures agreed upon at the closed meeting during the consent business portion of the meeting. By law, the council is required to disclose financial decisions made in closed meetings in the next available public meeting.
The agreed-upon “security measures” to be purchased could be meant for several elements of the property, including Civic Park, the Aquatic Center, and the building that houses City Hall and the Police Station.
Costs are expected to be $157,000. Approximately $6,000 will be covered by the Police Department, and the remaining cost will be absorbed by City Hall project proceeds. According to a document prepared by City Manager Kirk McDonald, some of the work had already been completed, with the rest to be completed this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.