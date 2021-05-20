Crystal Frolics and Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Days? They’re back.
Plans are being finalized for this summer’s roster of city festivals and planners are committing to a greater presence than 2020’s year of cancellations and virtual celebrations.
Still, not all celebrations will be in full force. Many are undergoing funding challenges. Read on to find what each celebration will look like, from the festival planners themselves.
Crystal
Lynn Haney, the president of the Crystal Frolics Committee, said planning was being conducted on the understanding that pandemic restrictions will be completely loosened by the celebration. This year’s celebration will be July 22-25 at Becker and Welcome parks. Planners have been challenged to reinvent the annual festival, which has occurred in the city since 1986.
“Last year was supposed to be the debut of a new Frolics because Becker Park was remodeled,” said Haney. “We were going to have all new attractions and events at Becker.”
The debut of the celebration at the new park has been transferred to this year.
“The whole setup is new, it’s Frolics reimagined,” she said.
Some activities will remain at Welcome Park, including the softball tournament. Committee Vice President Jesse McCaffrey confirmed that the weekend would include fireworks, a laser light show, inflatable attractions, a family night on July 25, the Crystal Ball search, the firefighter “water ball,” pull tabs, bingo, musical performances, food and drink options and arts and crafts.
What the celebration is missing is its usual amount of financial support. Haney said the festival stays solvent by raising enough money to pay for next year’s festival.
“Because of the pandemic, we lost a lot of our normal sponsorships,” Haney said. “We have enough to do this year, but the future is in question.”
Haney recognized that even if pandemic restrictions are loosened, precautions will still need to be taken to ensure safety. That will include hand sanitizer, table spacing and a new approach to food handling.
“People still need to be considerate to others,” Haney said.
Crystal Frolics’ planning committee is a nonprofit made up of local organizations like the West Metro Fire Relief Association, VFW Post 494 and the city of Crystal.
Watch for updates at crystalfrolics.org.
Robbinsdale
Pam Scheiller, Whiz Bang Days secretary and ambassador coordinator, said the three events confirmed for Robbinsdale’s city festival are the parade, the fireworks and the ambassador coronation. The festival will be July 8-11.
“It’s going to be a different-looking festival, but I think it will be a good festival,” she said.
Scheiller said the festival relies on the ideas and support from small local businesses, and so has committed to a smaller celebration to not strain finances.
“It’s one thing for us to support our small businesses, but it’s another to ask the businesses to participate,” she said.
On whatever scale, the committee agreed that Whiz Bang had to happen this summer.
“We struggled long and hard with it. We wanted to have some type of activity for the community, whether it was virtual or in-person. So many people have asked for Whiz Bang to come back, they really missed it,” she said.
Scheiller said the committee also worried that the festival would be more difficult to resurrect if it was canceled another year.
Other confirmed activities are the annual ice cream social, carp fishing contest, a scavenger hunt and an “extreme garden makeover.” Scheiller said the mix of gathering and remote events will provide something for everyone.
An event not in the plans is the downtown block party. Scheiller said one may be organized, but it would not be an official Whiz Bang event.
Scheiller has helped plan the festival since 1993, and said this year’s festival was difficult to plan, but it’s forced the committee to come up with new ideas.
“Everybody will have something they can take part in that they’re comfortable with,” she said.
Watch for updates at robbinsdalewhizbangdays.com.
Golden Valley
While Golden Valley has no official festival, plenty of events occur with the city, including Golden Valley Pride and the Arts and Music Festival.
The Pride Festival, which typically occurs in the early weeks of June, is foregoing a traditional celebration this year. Instead, the festival is organizing a food and necessities drive Saturday, June 12, at Brookview Park.
Items may be donated via drive-thru or walk-up, and proceeds will go to PRISM in Golden Valley.
“The Golden Valley Pride Festival was born five years ago out of a love for our city and an interest in celebrating the growing diversity we see in our community,” said Christopher Robinson, a festival committee member. “That love and support continues to grow, and this is another opportunity to show how inclusive our community really is.”
Watch for updates at goldenvalleypride.com.
The Arts and Music Festival has made no official announcement. The event typically takes place in mid-September. Watch for updates at facebook.com/gvartsmusic.
New Hope
The New Hope Lions and the City of New Hope had planned to debut a new one-day festival at City Hall in 2020 to replace Duk Duk Daze.
Requests for comment were not reached by this paper’s deadline, though the Lions have confirmed on their website that a festival will occur Saturday, Aug. 14. Activities will include a 5K run and a bean bag tournament.
The softball tournament, a fixture of the former Duk Duk Daze celebration, will still take place July 15-18.
Watch for updates at newhopelions.org.
