Robbin Gallery will open its latest exhibit “Circular Migrations” with an artist reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale. Artist Polly Norman will discuss her collection of new media prints.
The exhibit will be on view at Robbin Gallery through Oct. 2. Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Norman is a native of south Minneapolis with experience in portrait and fine art photography, dance, and abstract painting. She has hosted art workshops in the Twin Cities and published an art book “Dances Through Glass” in 2013.
Information: robbingallery.org.
