A need for more construction materials in a volatile market is creating an even bigger bill for the reconstruction of flood-prone sections of Chowen Avenue in Robbinsdale.
Last week, the Robbinsdale City Council approved a $237,000 change order that adjusted “design and specification anomalies” identified by the contractor. In addition, staff requested additional pilings, which amounted to less than 20% of the new costs. Skyrocketing prices of construction materials this season also contributed to the higher-than-expected cost.
In a memorandum to staff, City Manager Marcia Glick affirmed the necessity of the change order.
“The unit prices provided have been considered reasonable by the designing Consultant,” she wrote. “Although change orders of this extent are never desirable, the need to provide a structurally resilient solution across this corridor of extremely poor soil will be paramount for the longevity of this infrastructure.”
The project, which went $788,000 over budget when contracted last June, is now on track to cost the city $4.2 million.
The area set for reconstruction, portions of Beard and Chowen avenues between 43rd and Lake Drive, has been subject to extensive flooding in the last several decades. The flooding has put a damper on efforts to reconstruct the area. Nearby Crystal Lake has no outlet and has been repeatedly flooded by excessive spring and summer rains. In 2019, the lake hit a record 4 feet above the standard high water level.
City Engineer Richard McCoy previously told the council that the extent and “awkwardness” of the project would be a major cost contributor. At the time the contract was awarded, he said the project was “tricky to design” and would be equally difficult to build.
Work on Beard Avenue was completed this spring. The work on Chowen Avenue was originally slated for completion by October. Robin Verkinnes, a senior engineering technician for the city, now estimated all underground work and a first layor of pavement would be completed this season, possibly the entire project with favorable weather conditions. The city is awaiting a formal schedule from the contractor.
Glick noted in the memorandum that more pilings could be needed to support the two storm sewer pipes that will be placed along several hundred feet of poor soil. While city staff members are aware that the soil is poor, the extent of its quality is unknown. Glick said the true number of pilings needed will only be known once the required load criteria is met.
