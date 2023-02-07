Golden Valley Chief of Police Virgil Green has confirmed that ongoing staffing issues at the department remain dire.
“We’re definitely in a critical space. We acknowledge that,” Green told the Golden Valley City Council in a special work session Jan. 31.
According to Green, 17 sworn and 12 non-sworn officers are currently employed.
The city budgets for twice that amount of sworn officers. If fully operational, the department would staff 31 sworn and 14 non-sworn officers.
Per the presentation by Green, any number of those 17 sworn officers may not be working full-time. While they are all considered “active employees” by the city, some of these officers could be scheduled to end their employment, working “light duty,” or on a leave of absence.
In an email, Golden Valley Human Resources Director Kirsten Santelices said she was unable to share the number of sworn officers in any of these employment circumstances, citing MN Statute Sec. 13.43.
At the meeting, Green and other department officials addressed the Golden Valley City Council to share the startling staffing data and attempt to temper concerns.
Same problem, several months later
This is not a new problem. The Golden Valley Police Department told the City Council eight months ago that they were trying to tackle the same issue.
“We’re at about 50% operational right now,” Assistant Police Chief Alice White told the council in a June work session. “Our staffing levels are at such that we may not be fully operational to meet our minimum requirements for staffing to patrol the street. What that means is our response time to calls might be jeopardized, and the safety of our officers could be jeopardized as well.”
White said core staff was working overtime hours, but the situation was reaching a “critical state,” so additional help was needed. At the time, a batch of resignations had meant the department would only have 16 sworn officers out of a budgeted 31.
Now, seven months later, with a net increase of one officer, the situation appears to have not improved.
At the Jan. 31 work session, Green broadened the ongoing staffing issue to the last four years. Since 2018, he shared that the GVPD has lost 54 employees, 32 of which were sworn officers.
Making up for the loss in sworn officers has proven difficult, and the department has only been able to hire back less than two-thirds of its losses. Specifically, the department has hired 19 sworn officers since January 2018.
Further, the retention rate of those 19 hires has been dismal. At the meeting, Green said only 26% of those new officers are still working for GVPD.
Why can’t the GVPD hire more police officers?
One reason the GVPD is struggling to find and keep staff: a recent history of toxicity in the workplace.
The city itself acknowledged this: A memo prepared by City Manager Tim Cruikshank detailed officers often citing some level of a “toxic work culture” as their reason for quitting.
In December, an eight-month investigation ended in the firing of one officer for violations including making racial comments and recording internal staff meetings about policing issues and the City’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. At the time of the publication of the investigation’s findings, only one of the eight investigated officers remained at the department.
The city of Golden Valley has been implementing some strategies to reform its police department. It is currently embarking on a Re-imagining Public Safety program funded by the Pohlad Foundation. The city also established the Police Employment, Accountability and Community Engagement (PEACE) Commission in late 2021. In this commission, GVPD police officers are expected to make up a portion of membership, but are unable to vote on matters. According to the city website, the two PEACE Commission seats designated for police are currently vacant.
Despite this, Green appeared to warn the City Council and the public to not create their own narratives about the relationship between the department staffing issues and the City Council’s continued emphasis on public safety reform. His presentation cited candidates that hesitated to join GVPD due to “things they have heard from others” about the department, and previous comments made by Mayor Shep Harris about the department (likely a reference to last March when the mayor alleged that officers had interfered with chief hiring process).
The mayor appeared to address this in the meeting when he voiced his agreement with Green.
“We’ve been very supportive,” Harris said. “So I appreciate the chief saying (that) about this narrative out there that we don’t support our police department. I don’t think you can prove it. I don’t think you can show it.”
Not enough crime?
Green shared some of the department’s other opinions on why hiring and retention were so difficult. One reason shared (and was repeated in agenda documents) was that the city simply didn’t have enough crime.
“Golden Valley is a very safe community,” Green said. “I think everybody knows that, even the data shows that. ... Low crime volume is not appealing for some new recruits.”
Green suggested a low-crime, low-action city is great for those who are beginning their career. However some officers seeking more action-filled workloads might move to a different city.
Another factor listed at the meeting was the difficulty of the officer-training program. New hires spend three weeks learning at the academy followed by 12-18 weeks of field training.
From 2018 to 2022, Green reported that only 47% of candidates in Golden Valley passed field training. Of that group, men fared better than women. Men passed 59% of the time while women passed 29%. Per Green, the department is reviewing the training process to increase the success rate as well as address the gender gap.
“Every city around here is looking for police officers,” Green said. “We’ve gotta be able to say ‘why Golden Valley.’”
Green said the department is launching a new recruitment campaign, and hopes to hire several new officers soon.
In the meantime, to handle the current staffing shortage, Green said the Golden Valley Police Department has implemented several strategies. Sheriffs from Hennepin County can pick up shifts in Golden Valley as they are available, and a third party has been hired to assist with investigations.
The City Council voted to preserve officer PTO accruals to maintain service levels, and approved a batch of new hire and retention bonuses.
The city contracts a Hennepin County social worker specializing in mental health calls. In 2022, Green reported that 425 calls were referred to the social worker.
The Golden Valley Fire Department has also been helping with medical-related calls.
There are also several community service officers who formerly occupied more clerical roles, who are now out in the field more. CSOs have been helping with calls relating to animal noises, traffic, theft and other non-dangerous calls. Green expressed to the City Council he hopes to see more CSOs transition to full-time officers.
