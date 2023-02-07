GVPD_2.JPG

Golden Valley Police Department squad cars sit parked outside of the station at 7800 Golden Valley Road.

 (SUN PHOTO BY ANJA WUOLU)

Golden Valley Chief of Police Virgil Green has confirmed that ongoing staffing issues at the department remain dire.

“We’re definitely in a critical space. We acknowledge that,” Green told the Golden Valley City Council in a special work session Jan. 31.

P209NW_GVPD1.JPG

This table details staff turnover at the Golden Valley Police Department since January 2018. The information was included in a police strategy staff memo shared with the Golden Valley City Council at a special work session Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments