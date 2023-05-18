The Center for Asian and Pacific Islanders was awarded funding for its expansion during a May 8 Brooklyn Center City Council meeting.
The $125,000 Livable Communities Demonstration Account grant will go toward site planning and feasibility for the expansion of the organization’s immigrant opportunity center. The Center for Asian and Pacific Islanders provides immigrants with resources for livability needs such as housing, employment, food and voting.
Community development director Jesse Anderson said the project is in its early stages. Because of this, there was no site plan for council review.
Council Member Kris Lawrence-Anderson asked if the development plans to add a second story or two additional stories to the building. Anderson clarified that the plan is for construction to develop into the open space already available rather than build on to the current building.
“I don’t think it’s a possibility, the addition being two stories,” Anderson said. “But again, they’re still very early in the process. So with that, it could change some.”
The city would work as a pass-through for the grant. The Center for Asian and Pacific Islanders would pay for its material and be reimbursed through the City of Brooklyn Center.
The grant funds will expire on June 30, 2024, Lawrence-Anderson noted, asking if the project would be completed by then.
“It’s a consultancy hire,” Anderson said. “It’s not anything that would come back for approval, it wouldn’t require construction. It’s basically just an early planning process. There wouldn’t be any reason that they couldn’t complete those tests.”
Council Member Dan Jerzak asked if the project would move forward off of private financing.
“There hasn’t been any discussion on public financing yet. I would assume so,” Anderson said. “There’s been no discussions around any city subsidy being provided at this time.”
