The Center for Asian and Pacific Islanders was awarded funding for its expansion during a May 8 Brooklyn Center City Council meeting.

The $125,000 Livable Communities Demonstration Account grant will go toward site planning and feasibility for the expansion of the organization’s immigrant opportunity center. The Center for Asian and Pacific Islanders provides immigrants with resources for livability needs such as housing, employment, food and voting.

