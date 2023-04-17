p220nw_gvhumanesociety_1.JPG

A sick dog waits for flu to go away. Most dogs will make a complete recovery from the flu, but it can be a very uncomfortable time for them.

 Submitted photo

The three shelters of the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, Woodbury, and Coon Rapids closed their doors on April 6 due to a canine influenza outbreak. According to press releases from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the humane society, several dogs who arrived from another shelter in Oklahoma on March 23 are believed to have been exposed to canine influenza. Tests confirmed an outbreak April 10. All of the society’s nearly 200 dogs “are receiving medication and supportive care for dog flu symptoms.”

While most dogs are expected to recover, five have been euthanized thus far.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments