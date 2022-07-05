The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale hosted a candidate forum for those running for Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on the Robbinsdale City Council this fall. Because of the number of candidates in each race, both races require a primary election, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The forum occurred June 27 at Robbinsdale City Hall, and is viewable online at bit.ly/3OwVFBw. Candidates shared an opening and closing statement and answered questions submitted to the League prior to the forum. The forum was moderated by League member and Plymouth resident Kathy Pederson.
Ward 3 candidates
Introductory statements
Candidates running for the Ward 3 council seat that were present at the forum were Jonathan Healy, Mia Z Parisian, David Robins, Jenn Strater and David Ulbrich. Not present was Christopher B. Wreh.
In opening statements, Healy said he was a user experience designer, former elected director of the Cleveland Neighborhood Association, a former member of the Live on the Drive Committee and a member of the Robbinsdale Charter and Human Rights commissions. He advocated for a $15 minimum wage, replacing trash hauler Waste Management “with good, local union labor,” and keeping the city “walkable.” He added that he was focused on crime and “getting the best deal on light rail.”
Strater said she had lived in Robbinsdale since 2014 and had a “track record for effective leadership” with local DFL parties and other organizations. She said she wanted to see a more accessible city that was transit-friendly, safer for bikers and pedestrians, affordable and inclusive for everyone.
Parisian identified herself as a Robbinsdale native and Planning Commission chair who is passionate about racial equity and the environment. She said she wanted to see more women on the city council.
Ulbrich said he moved to Robbinsdale in 2014 and hoped to improve transparency issues within city government, especially for those that do not regularly use the internet. He added his desire to return to the former alignment of the proposed Blue Line Light Rail Extension project, by having federal representatives speak with railroad company Burlington Northern Sante Fe.
Robins said he was a Robbinsdale Charter commissioner and former teacher currently working in adult education, and wanted to improve city communication outside of the internet. He wished to create more advisory commissions and continue to have the city model inclusive practices.
Stance on community center
Candidates were asked whether they supported the construction of a community center. All agreed. Parisian and Ulbrich shared experiences using space in the basement of the police station, and Healy said he had been unable to host his wedding in the city because there wasn’t an event center. Ulbrich added that he would only support a center if he deemed it fiscally responsible. Strater said she would like to see a future center used for youth programming and reservable by other organizations. Robins suggested that the site for a future center could be identified by the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority, and either redevelop the site itself or with the aid of a contractor.
Stance on the light rail extension
Candidates were then asked to list three reasons why they were in support or in opposition to the construction of light rail in Robbinsdale.
Strater said she supported the light rail extension, listing accessibility due to rising costs of gas, and convenience to commute to work and for recreation.
Parisian said she supported the light rail extension, but she recognized that the project would create further division in a city already divided by County Road 81. She said she would advocate for the safety and mobility needs of the route presented.
Ulbrich said he was generally in favor of light rail as additional transportation modes were needed in the area, but was opposed to the current light rail alignment because of the detriment construction would have to local businesses and some lasting impacts to business once it was completed.
Robins said he was not in favor of the light rail alignment and preferred an arterial bus rapid transit system. He said the route risked displacement and could split the community, and would like to see the light rail project office conduct a new needs assessment.
Healy said he was not in support of the current alignment and looked forward to the municipal consent process next year.
In the news
A questioner recognized the existence of a gun shop and abortion clinic within the city, and asked candidates for their opinions on how Robbinsdale should be affected by issues of gun control and abortion.
Parisian said federal legislation on gun control was “a welcome change” but more was needed. She hoped to see more communication from the Robbinsdale Police Department about violence when guns were involved. She added that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was “devastating” and that reproductive rights were an issue of public health, racial equity, socioeconomics, and LGBTQIA+ rights.
Ulbrich said he was thankful to live in a state that protected an individual’s right to an abortion, and agreed with Parisian that greater reporting on local gun violence was needed.
Robins said federal “red flag” laws were an “excellent step forward” when it came to the gun control issue. He added he was also thankful to live in a state where abortion was legal, and he didn’t anticipate changes in the future.
Healy said the U.S. Supreme Court decision was “completely unacceptable,” and he supported a right to choose whether to have an abortion. In regard to gun control, he said there were many “respectful gun owners” and supported gun safety measures.
Strater said she looked to the federal government when it came to gun control issues. Locally, she acknowledged that Robbinsdale’s abortion clinic had made national headlines because of the harassment some patients had been subject to, and would like to “defend those patients a little bit better for their right to privacy and safety as they enter that building.”
Ethics in government
Candidates were asked to explain their position on ethics in local government and its place in their candidacies.
Ulbrich said ethics fell “everywhere, in every single position” that he took, and he would be clear of his opinion on matters.
Robins said it was important for the city to focus on its conduct, and be “accessible, vulnerable and available” to residents.
Healy connected the issue to the drunken driving incident of a former Robbinsdale councilmember early this year, and said it was important to work with the charter commission and make it easier to remove elected officials for “inappropriate action.”
Strater said transparency was an ethical issue and was lacking within city government. She added that the council should continue to work with entities like the Human Rights Commission to advance other ethics issues in the city.
Parisian also spoke to the drunken driving incident, but said the process to remove a councilmember from office should remain with “the people.” She said the recall petition process, as had been conducted with that councilmember, was adequate and helped protect democracy.
Changes to Robbinsdale
Finally, candidates were asked what they would change or add to Robbinsdale if they could.
Robins wanted to expand the downtown business district, which he said is “geographically constrained.” He looked to creating retail and office space if elected.
Healy pledged to get the police department software that tracked the demographics of those its officers interact with, per a conversation he had with department officials previously.
Strater said she would like to improve how the city communicates with its residents, preferably with a “multi-channel” solution.
“Having Facebook shouldn’t be a requirement to live in Robbinsdale,” Strater said.
Parisian said she would like to see a bike and pedestrian byway serving Ward 3 that began at 39th and Adair avenues and eventually crossed County Road 81. She said the byway would connect bike and foot traffic to Lakeview Terrace, Victory Memorial Parkway and Theodore Wirth Park and take steps to create safer crossings on County Road 81.
Ulbrich said he wanted to see the continued growth of the community garden program to multiple places around the city so all could benefit from it without needing to drive.
Ward 4 candidates
Introductory statements
Candidates running for the Ward 4 council seat that were present at the forum were Rebecca Johnson and Aaron Wagner, Not present were candidates Kyle Kirchner and incumbent Pat Backen, though Backen did submit an opening statement that was read by the moderator.
Johnson introduced herself as a current public information officer for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and a former communications strategist for several corporations in Minnesota. She said there was a need for leadership on the council to diversify, which she offered.
“I’m brown and I’m a woman,” Johnson said. She said current leadership lacked “certain lived experiences” needed to understand the needs of marginalized communities.
Wagner said he was a longtime resident of the metro area, and has lived in Ward 4 for five years. He said he was an IT professional, a fitness enthusiast that loved the city’s green spaces, a union member, and was active in the local DFL chapter and the Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America. He said he hoped to expand the power of working people in Robbinsdale, bring “energy and vision” to the seat, and support the Blue Line Light Rail Extension to address economic and environmental inequities facing residents.
In his submitted statement, Backen identified himself as a 24-year resident of Robbinsdale with children in the district. He reviewed his work with constituents as a councilmember so far, and wrote of his hope to strengthen and expand a sense of community pride. He wrote that he would prioritize the light rail extension proposal, and continue to ask difficult questions about its estimated ridership, impacts to traffic and future parking ramp location.
Attracting business
Candidates were asked what types of businesses they hoped to bring to Robbinsdale.
Johnson said based on her research, she believed residents wanted more shopping and entertainment options, and that she would advocate for attracting diversity in business ownership. She joked that it wasn’t a priority, but she’d love to see a karaoke bar in town.
Wagner agreed on attracting minority-owned businesses and the karaoke bar. He said he would support a worker cooperative in the city, as well as a new community center.
Affordable housing
Candidates were asked to offer their thoughts on affordable housing.
Wagner said he would love to see more affordable housing options introduced to Robbinsdale, and that the council could consider rezoning the area to allow multi-family homes.
Johnson said she supported affordable housing in the city, as well as housing that was near “resources that allow families to thrive.”
Women’s rights
Candidates were asked about their positions on women’s equality and human rights.
Johnson said the question was difficult for her to answer due to its proximity to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and her feeling that her stances weren’t “being respected right now.” She said she would work very hard for equity and for women of color.
Wagner said minimum wage workers tended to be women and people of color, which is why he supported a $15 minimum wage in the city.
Comprehensive plan and the Met Council
Candidates were asked about their knowledge of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the Metropolitan Council.
Wagner acknowledged his lack of understanding of the details of Robbinsdale’s plan, though said maintaining a “good partnership” with the Met Council and county officials was “extremely important” to continue to be heard on issues surrounding the light rail. He said he would be willing to forge that relationship.
Johnson said she was a strong supporter of the light rail extension, including the current alignment. She mentioned Backen’s introductory comments on the extension, and added that she believed some residents had not been consulted on the issue. She said Backen had been in office for 12 years and had opportunities to make changes, but now a “fresh perspective” may be helpful.
Ethics in government
Candidates were asked about their views on ethics in government and its place in their campaigns.
Johnson said personal accountability was one of her biggest values, added that the concept of ethics was very broad for a one-minute answer and said she would follow the city’s code of ethics. Wagner agreed that he would follow the city’s code of ethics, that ethics were “extremely important,” and would like to preserve the process to recall a councilmember should they do something unethical.
In the news
With the existence of a gun shop and abortion clinic within the city, candidates were asked about their opinions on how Robbinsdale should be affected by issues of gun control and abortion.
Wagner said a recent ruling on conceal and carry was unfortunate, as bringing a gun to a public space was “a attack on public spaces, principally.” He said he was heartbroken by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, was proud of Robbinsdale’s abortion clinic, and would like to “examine ways to help out the clinic in whatever way possible.”
Johnson said she had not heard of any issues from the gun shop, and wished the energy around gun rights could be applied to women’s rights. She dismissed the national conversation of whether abortion could be allowed or banned by counties or cities, in favor of leaving the decision of abortion to individual women who became pregnant.
Campaign priorities
Finally, candidates were asked what they would prioritize if elected.
Johnson said she wanted to connect with those in Ward 4 who felt disenfranchised and work on ways to get them engaged. Wagner said he wanted to reflect the desires of his constituents, advance the light rail extension, and institute a $15 minimum wage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.