Can Do Canines invites the public and their well-behaved dogs to take part in the Can Do Woofaroo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will take place at the Can Do Canines campus, 9440 Science Center Dr, New Hope.
The Can Do Woofaroo celebrates the amazing partnership between assistance dogs and the people who need them.
Individuals can register at candocanines.org/woofaroo on their own or as part of a team, and everyone is encouraged to collect pledges and donations toward this fundraiser. The proceeds make it possible for Can Do Canines to match assistance dogs with people with disabilities.
It costs about $45,000 to raise and train an assistance dog, but Can Do Canines provides them free of charge. It is because of generous, community-minded businesses and individuals that this is possible.
“We are so appreciative of the participants who will raise funds for this life-changing mission,” said event coordinator Melissa Herman. “Our work in forming essential partnerships between these special dogs and deserving individuals is dependent on the generosity of our donors.”
This outdoor event will include a one-mile fundraising walk, live music, a dog costume contest, an assistance dog demonstration, dog-centric vendors, tours of the Can Do Canines campus, and more. The 1-mile walk will begin at 11 a.m.
Fundraising prizes will be awarded to those who raise certain dollar amounts, as well as to the top individual fundraiser and top fundraising team. However, if people just want to stop by to see what Can Do Canines is all about, they are encouraged to do so.
Can Do Canines is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults and children with disabilities by creating mutually beneficial partnerships with specially trained dogs. Since 1989, Can Do Canines has provided more than 800 assistance dogs to people with disabilities, all free of charge. Our fully trained dogs are provided to our clients who live with disabilities that involve mobility challenges, hearing loss or deafness, seizure disorders, diabetes complicated by hypoglycemia unawareness, or children with autism.
