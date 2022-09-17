Can Do Canines invites the public and their well-behaved dogs to take part in the Can Do Woofaroo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will take place at the Can Do Canines campus, 9440 Science Center Dr, New Hope.

The Can Do Woofaroo celebrates the amazing partnership between assistance dogs and the people who need them.

