Can Do Canines will host an open house on 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at its campus at 9440 Science Center Drive in New Hope. Potential clients, volunteers or anyone who might be interested in supporting the organization is invited to attend to learn how an assistance dog changes the life of a person with a disability.

Through a self-guided tour, attendees will be able to watch a trainer working with an assistance dog, talk with a Puppy Program volunteer, and meet graduate teams from each of the five types of areas Can Do Canines trains dogs, which are hearing, mobility, seizure, diabetes and childhood autism.

There is currently a minimal wait list for some types of assistance dogs. All Can Do Canines dogs are provided to clients free of charge.

There is no pre-registration for this event, and more information about Can Do Canines is at candocanines.org.

