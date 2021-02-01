New Hope-based nonprofit Can Do Canines recently showed a young man the power of his own generosity.
In January, Can Do Canines received a letter from a 9-year-old boy named Simon Teece. The letter explained that Teece had been gifted $100 cash for Christmas – an amount that he believed was too much.
“I hadn’t even had $80 in my allowance ever!” wrote Teece. In the envelope was the $100 bill.
“I wanted to give to a charity, but I didn’t [know] which one,” the letter continued. “Then My mom suggested Can Do Canines, and I instantly knew that you guys were my charity. I think what you’re doing is so cool! So here’s $100 dollars! I know its probably small compared to some other donations, but hopefully it helps!”
Can Do Canines, which trains assistance dogs to those with chronic conditions or disabilities, sent a response letter detailing just how helpful Teece’s donation was.
“A boy who is about your same age will begin training with one of our dogs later this month. The dog’s name is Flynn. He is a black Labrador Retriever that loves to play fetch and snuggle ... Flynn is being trained to help a boy who has cerebral palsy and has trouble standing and walking without assistance,” the letter read. “We have been training Flynn to help this boy for about three years now. Your gift of $100 equals paying for a full three months of dog food for dogs like Flynn. Isn’t that awesome?”
Teece was able to meet Flynn and his new owner, Drake, Jan. 28. Drake’s family was staying near the facility to complete Flynn’s final training sessions, and then take him home with them to Red Wing. Flynn will help Drake move more independently around his home.
At the meetup, Teece was personally thanked by Executive Director Jeff Johnson and was given a thank you letter from Drake.
Dog training occurs for the first two years of a dog’s life, including several months of customized training to aid those with mobility challenges, hearing loss or deafness, seizure disorders, autism, and more.
Visit can-do-canines.org for more information.
