Product simple; bringing it to market is anything but
Dave Pounds calls them “Minnesota Mudflaps” — the buildups of dirty slush that cling to the underside of your car after driving on snow-packed roads.
“We’ve seen people kicking at it with their feet,” said Nina Pounds, Dave’s wife. “We’ve seen people poke at it with the end of a shovel.”
Tired of tracking the gunk onto the epoxy-coated floor of his Burnsville garage, where he also keeps a motorcycle and a yellow Corvette and likes to hang out, Dave sought a solution.
The resourceful retired airline mechanic fastened a square plastic scraper to a 30-inch plastic rod, angled at 110 degrees so the rod doesn’t scrape the side of the car, and topped it off with a children’s shovel handle.
Dave put his invention to work last winter, using three edges of the square scraper to get the correct angle for easily cleaning Minnesota Mudflaps from his fenders, wheel wells and rocker panels.
One patent later with another in the works, the Poundses have taken the invention to market. The 38-inch, bumblebee-colored Slush Buster is newly available on Amazon and being sold on consignment at the Ace Hardware store in Robbinsdale.
Manufacturing and marketing an initial run of 1,000 Slush Busters has been a journey and an education, with a crash course in the cost of shipping parts from China during a pandemic.
“We’ve had many ups and downs,” said Dave, 68, who worked for 30 years as an aircraft mechanic and nine as an electromechanical technician before retiring six years ago.
The patent costs alone were $2,500 for a one-year provisional patent and $8,000 for a full patent now in application, Dave said.
“We could have backed out at any time early on,” he said. “But once we got in so deep we just went, that’s it, we’re going to keep at it. We have too much money in it and can’t turn back now.”
He started by showing his prototype at car shows. “I went to probably a dozen car shows this past year,” Dave said. “I really love cars and motorcycles.”
He has an abiding belief in a product that minimizes Minnesota Mudflap damage for the price of $39.95.
“It’s very bad for your car,” Dave said. “It’s full of salt and sand. That stuff sticks to your fenders. It can cause rust. The stuff falls onto your garage floor and it just sits there and decays it. Before I had our garage floor epoxy-coated, it looked terrible. It had all kinds of pits in it and cracks and everything.”
Dave said he’s slipped and fallen near his garage door where the car droppings are susceptible to freezing.
The Slush Buster is “not for everybody,” Nina said. “But for people who care about their garage and want to protect it and want to protect themselves from slips and falls, it works for those kind of people.”
Bringing Slush Buster to market
At the advice of his patent lawyer, Dave brought his prototype to CAD, a product development company in St. Michael. Action Plastics in Rogers made the tooling for the injection mold for the yellow scraper and handle. The scraper’s edges and corners are rounded off to prevent damage to vehicle finishes.
The 1,000 Slush Busters were assembled by CAD but the scraper and handle were made in China because, Dave said he was advised, no U.S. company would handle an order that small.
“And then China — all the costs have been escalated because of the pandemic,” he said, referring to supply chain and shipping bottlenecks.
The box the product comes in also needed to be designed.
“You have to have a tool for that,” Dave said. “We had to have specially made boxes, labels, the whole nine yards.”
The Slush Buster is now available through Amazon, but it takes some “tweaking” to make it more prominent, Nina said.
“My daughter’s fiancée has been helping with that,” she said. “Our goal right now is to get the word out because people need to know about it, that it’s available.”
An acquaintance connected her with the Ace Hardware owner in Robbinsdale, who agreed to carry the product on consignment. Dave called the store “a blast from the past” with a staff that was “very supportive” of his fledgling business.
“Last month they sold 33,” he said. He’s visited the store with Nina to give product demonstrations.
“We’re not wealthy folks, but instead of getting new cabinets and fixing things up we thought, OK, we can afford to put this money into this project,” said Nina, who is retired from arranging funerals and selling cemetery property for Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels. “Because life is short, and if this is something that’s his passion and he wanted to do it, it’s a risk.”
The Slush Buster website is slushbuster.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.